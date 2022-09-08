Corvallis Chick-fil-A passes plan review

Chick-fil-A is a step closer to opening a Corvallis location after passing a City Hall planning review.

The Georgia-based restaurant chain aims to put its first mid-Willamette Valley establishment at 350 NE Circle Blvd., a location left vacant when McGrath’s Fish House closed in Corvallis in 2019. The next closest Chick-fil-A, according to its website, is in Keizer.

Initial news about Chick-fil-A working on the new location sparked a heated conversation online, with community members and outsiders debating the perceived merits and drawbacks of the outwardly conservative company coming to town.

City staff reviewed the plans for compatibility with the area, finding the prospective dining establishment meets the necessary criteria, according to a city document.

The approval is subject to a 12-day appeal period that ends at 5 p.m. Sept. 20. Appeals must be filed with the city recorder. The appeal filing fee for administrative land use decisions is $250. Those with questions should call Community Development at 541-766-6929.

Approval conditions included covered bicycle parking, possible infrastructure improvements at the site, and other building and design requirements, the document shows.

Among the conditions, the existing turn lane into the site must be removed, and a new planting strip, curb and gutter must be installed, according to the document. The chain is known for attracting long drive-thru queues, and this one plans for two drive-thru lanes.

The developer must also reconstruct the sidewalk. The city requires existing street trees along the site’s frontage be preserved throughout the redevelopment process, the document states.

To accommodate dual drive-thrus, the property owner took a nugget of a nearby property, adding 10,743 square feet from 400 NE Circle Blvd., better known as the old Kmart property, which brought the site from .76 to 1.02 acres, and reduced the adjacent site from 9.05 to 8.79 acres.

The property is situated on a busy intersection with 99W. In July, the city's Public Works Department asked for a traffic review. The drive-thru lanes would begin along the east side of the lot and run up to the window on the west side of the new building, according to city documents.

Vehicle access to the site is currently provided from right-in-only access from Circle Boulevard and a shared right-in/right-out access immediately east of the property.

Travis Bradley Development of Springfield bought the property in 2019 for $850,000. The assessed value was $1.31 million, Benton County records show.

In 2019, McGrath's Fish House founder John McGrath told Mid-Valley Media that "the building had urgent, major repairs." An expensive estimate to repair the roof contributed to his decision to close the Corvallis restaurant.

The next step in the planning process is a building permit plan review and inspections.