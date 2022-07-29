Corvallis Chick-fil-A is on the way

Chick-fil-A is planning to open its first restaurant in the mid-Willamette Valley, filling the location left vacant when McGrath’s Fish House closed in Corvallis in 2019.

The next closest Chick-fil-A, according to the California-based chain's website, is in Keizer.

Chick-fil-A proposes replacing the existing McGrath’s building at 350 NE Circle Blvd. with a new one that will include a dual drive-thru, city documents show.

To accommodate the drive-thrus, the property owner took a nugget of a nearby property, adding 10,743 square feet from 400 NE Circle Blvd. better known as the old Kmart property, bringing the site from .76 to 1.02 acres, and reducing the adjacent site from 9.05 to 8.79 acres.

The city hasn't yet signed off on all the approvals. The project is currently under review, according to Jason Yaich, Planning Division manager. He said building permit and inspections reviews follow after that.

The property is situated on a busy intersection with 99W. In early July, the city's Public Works Department asked for a traffic review.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The dual drive-thru lanes would begin along the east side of the lot and run up to the window on the west side of the new building, according to city documents.

Vehicle access to the site is currently provided from right-in-only access from Circle Boulevard and a shared right-in/right-out access immediately east of the property.

Travis Bradley Development of Springfield bought the property in 2019 for $850,000. The assessed value was $1.31 million, Benton County records show.

In 2019, McGrath's Fish House founder John McGrath told Mid-Valley Media that "the building had urgent, major repairs." An expensive estimate to repair the roof contributed to his decision to close the Corvallis restaurant.