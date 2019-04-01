The city of Corvallis is changing locks at numerous city-owned buildings following the theft of two sets of keys from a city-owned work truck last week.
A Corvallis Police Department officer took a theft report on Thursday about the keys. A city employee reported that his backpack, which contained the keys, was stolen from his work truck while it was parked at the Chintimini Senior and Community Center. It is unclear if the truck is locked or how the thief gained access to it.
Corvallis Police Department Lt. Dan Duncan said Monday that the department has no further information on the incident. Duncan said that an unidentified male was seen near the scene, but that the department did not feel he could be considered a suspect.
At the request of city officials, the Gazette-Times delayed publication of a story about the theft in order to give the city time to change the locks and make sure its facilities are secure.
A total of 28 keys were in the employees’ pack, said City Manager Mark Shepard, with 12 of them for Corvallis Municipal Airport buildings and facilities.
“The airport site itself is fenced and locked at night,” Shepard said. “The key to access the perimeter gate was not stolen.”
Shepard added that “It is very important to note that the keys were not labeled. There is nothing that points the keys to specific facilities or even to specific sites.”
Other sites in which keys were stolen were: City Hall and City Hall Annex, the Madison Avenue Building, the Municipal Court, the Chintimini Senior and Community Center, The Arts Center, the Public Works compound buildings (but not the gates), Fire Station No. 1 on Northwest Harrison Boulevard, the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library and the Tunison and Walnut community rooms.
“The keys that were stolen do not provide access to the Police Department or the staff areas in the fire stations, so public safety agencies were never at risk,” Shepard said. “The fact that the keys were not labeled reduces the overall risk considerably. In addition, we have added layers of security with alarms and video surveillance, which provide additional protection. Staff at all affected facilities have been notified. We are working with the local vendors to accomplish the rekeying of the exterior locks as soon as possible.”
Despite the layers of extra protection Shepard cited, the police report on the theft said the security camera at the Senior Center was nonfunctional at the time of the theft.
Shepard said that no cost estimates are yet available for the work, while adding that the incident definitely has started a conversation about security of city facilities.
“This incident reinforces the value of upgrading security systems at city buildings to more current technology,” he said. “The situation is under review and we will update our policies as needed to reduce such an incident from happening again. Just like at any other business, city employees are entrusted with a variety of valuable tools required to do their jobs. We need to balance this requirement with any enhanced security measures that might be implemented in the future.
“While we have discussed the need to change city facility security to industry standard electronic system (key cards/badges and key pads), we do not have funding to implement that at this time. It will be something we work into our facility plans.”
Shepard said that no disciplinary action was planned for the city employee, who was not identified.
“This incident appears to be a crime, where the victim happened to be a city employee on duty,” Shepard said.
Patrick Rollens, the city’s public information officer, said the city hopes the keys can be recovered.