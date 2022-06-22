Corvallis Chamber teams with city on downtown cleanup

The Great Downtown Cleanup in Corvallis is scheduled to start Monday, June 27 and continue throughout the week, according to a news release.

The city of Corvallis and Corvallis Chamber of Commerce are organizing the event, which is being held for the first time.

Funding for the cleanup comes from a grant awarded to the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office by the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, according to the release.

“Downtown businesses are incredibly important to the vitality of the community and the curb appeal and visibility should be maximized going into a season where so many people are spending time outside in our downtown,” Simon Date, Corvallis Chamber executive director, said in the release.

The cleanup efforts will continue throughout the week as needed and based on volunteer availability, the release said. The cleanup will focus on sprucing up the downtown with activities such as weeding sidewalks, picking up trash, power washing, replacing trash liners, and sweeping sidewalks.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up at https://corvallischamber.wufoo.com/forms/m1syu60s0c9ldrq/.

