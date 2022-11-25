Corvallis candlemaker's business is 'on fire'

Maegan Reynolds followed her heart and her nose when she decided to become a full-time candlemaker.

The 23-year-old earned her sociology degree with a focus in crime and justice from Oregon State University in 2021. After working at a law firm for a bit after graduation, she decided her time would be better spent pursuing her real passion: hand pouring homemade, carcinogen-free soy wax candles with wood wicks that crackle like a campfire when lit.

Reynolds’ pandemic hobby was not dabbling in sourdough starters or watching "Tiger King"; she wanted to see if she could make a candle from scratch and light it. She found some DIY materials from Hobby Lobby and watched YouTube videos to learn the delicate art of candle making.

“I was super bored and wanted to start doing something besides school, and I wanted to make a little bit of extra money,” Reynolds said. “However, I started getting headaches from the store-bought candles.”

After doing some research, Reynolds discovered these headaches were brought on by various carcinogens, paraffin wax and phthalate, a substance used to increase the candle’s aromatic longevity. The majority of store-bought candles contain these materials, Reynolds said.

Once she began using pure soy wax for her candles, the headaches disappeared.

“I ended up liking it so much that I was like, ‘OK, let's just start doing this,’” she remembered.

Her business “Earthy Little Scents” started on the crafting website Etsy, and she offered 8-ounce candles, tea lights and glitter wax melts in regular and seasonal shapes. She held COVID-19-safe driveway sales and began selling at farmers markets and craft shows.

In January she secured a location in downtown Corvallis where she could pour candles and balance scents in a dedicated area.

The process

Reynolds buys hundreds of small sample bottles of fragrance oils and combines them with the wax. She makes sure the cold throws — what you smell before the candle is lit — continues to smell good once lit, which is called a hot throw. Sometimes, she said, the fragrance will smell different once there is a flame behind it.

A lot of her time is spent balancing the fragrances, with stronger-smelling candles more apt for a living room and weaker-smelling ones apt for bedrooms and other small spaces. It took her about a year to get this process down, she said.

For the holiday season, Reynolds is offering flavors such as Vanilla Peppermint, Sugar Cookie, Cocoa Butter Cashmere and Christmas Forest.

Each of her candles produce 40 hours of light, and unlike some store-bought candles, the natural soy wax ensures that they are not harsh to breathe in.

Reynolds admitted she has gotten so used to her scents that she can hardly smell them anymore. But aside from that, she’s enjoying the ride of being an entrepreneur of natural products.

“I took the leap to try and do this full time and it's been going really, really good,” she said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

More Corvallis news