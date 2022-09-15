Corvallis bus provider cutting some services

The Corvallis Transit System is making serious service reductions starting Sept. 19, leaving some riders worried about getting around.

“I’m stuck,” David Anderson said. “I’ve got no place to go.”

Essentially homeless but living in a shelter, Anderson is one of the daily bus riders who will be hurt by the service reductions. He said the shelter facility is closed during the morning and day; residents have to find someplace to be until it opens for the evening.

“This is my only transportation,” he said. “So, now what am I going to do on weekends?”

Unable to walk any distance because of cancer in his spine, Anderson said maybe he could find an affordable vehicle. But he lives on social security, limiting his resources, and the used car market is tight right now. He also doesn’t hear well, another challenge if he drives.

The city recently announced the cuts in a news release stating CTS’s Seattle-based contractor, MTRWestern Inc., would be “forced to significantly reduce service” because of a driver shortage. The company manages CTS’s fleet of 15 buses and nine major bus routes.

As of Monday, CTS is suspending weekend service until there’s enough drivers to support it, according to the news release, which adds some “underperforming” routes are also being eliminated to reallocate resources. The Philomath Connection will see cuts in Saturday service but an increase on weekdays, the release states.

“I hope I won’t be affected,” Rezanow said. “But I’ve already had a few times where I was kind of left stranded.”

Having only used the service for about a month, Kael Jaeden Rezanow rides the bus for work. She had just learned of the weekend service, but she’s disappointed to see it go. She had hoped to volunteer at an animal shelter, but the bus she would ride won’t be running.

Americans with Disabilities Act complementary paratransit is also being suspended in conjunction with the cuts to Saturday CTS and PC service, Sunday CTS service, and Routes 50 and Night Owl, according to the release, which states the service will return as CTS and PC services come back.

Service suspensions are distressing decisions and will significantly impact riders, the release states, adding that “serious and ongoing transit driver shortages have affected most transit agencies nationwide and is unprecedented in CTS history.”

O’shey Buchanan has been riding the bus since 2013, when he was in the eighth grade, and rides almost daily. While he’s not directly affected, he said the reductions will be hard on people who work weekends. An important aspect of his life, he’s also concerned about the impact on bus drivers.

“I connect with all the drivers and they’re like family to me,” Buchanan said.

Despite offering higher wages and bonuses, the contractor hasn’t been able to fill staff shortages for the fall schedule, according to the release. Many drivers leave at the prospect of higher wages at competing companies, resulting in insufficient coverage of city routes, city staff have previously said.

The buses are currently running a reduced summer schedule, which has been manageable in a time of less demand, according to Greg Gescher, Public Works assistant director. But demand is likely to increase with students returning to Oregon State University just as new reductions are implemented.

“We are concerned,” Gescher said. “Everybody involved is interested in getting our transit back up to a full schedule.”

The Corvallis Transit System has offered fareless transport to its passengers since 2011, funding it through what the city calls "sustainability fees" attached to sewage and water bills. In its first year, bus use reportedly shot up 40%.

Gescher said the fees represent a more stable funding source than fares do because ridership can fluctuate.

Ridership in Corvallis has taken a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The system's website reports ridership for the 2020-21 fiscal year totaled a little more than 455,000 people — a stark contrast to the 931,000-plus people who rode during the 2019-20 fiscal year.

A rash of vandalism reported in late-August further fueled challenges for CTS. A news release from the city asked community members to keep an eye out after more than a dozen glass panels in transit shelters were shattered. Gescher said the issue is ongoing and there are no leads.

The city went so far as to ask for private security cameras to be aimed at bus shelters if it was convenient to do so. Information about bus shelter vandalism can be reported to Corvallis Police Department dispatch at 541-766-6911.

Corvallis Transit System services to be suspended:

All Saturday CTS service

All Sunday CTS service

Corvallis Transit System services to be eliminated:

Route 50.

Night Owl Routes.

Route 5 Peak Service.

Route 6 Peak Service.

Philomath Connection services to be suspended:

All Saturday PC service.

Philomath Connection service increase:

Additional weekday runs at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Complementary paratransit service impacts:

CTS Saturday and Sunday suspended, until Saturday and Sunday service restored.

PC Saturday suspended, until Saturday service restored.

All Night Owl service hours eliminated, until Night Owl restored if demand rebounds.

Route 50 service area beyond ¾ mile north of Walnut Boulevard eliminated, until Route 50 restored if demand rebounds.