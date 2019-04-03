The Corvallis Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board took its first deep dive Wednesday night into applications for its grant programs.
The board, in its third year of existence, has $5,000 to spend on neighborhood empowerment grants and another $5,000 on community empowerment grants. This is also year three of the neighborhood program, but the first year for the community grants.
A key reason to add the new program was to give groups that operate communitywide a shot at the funding. The board was required in its first two years to award grants only to requests from groups that represented a specific neighborhood.
A total of 27 groups have applied for the grants, which usually range around $500 to $1,000. Fourteen groups applied for the community grants, with another 13 seeking the neighborhood awards. City staff have deemed two grant requests as “unsupportable,” pending further clarification.
Applicants had opportunities to participate in workshops to help hone their requests, with representatives of six groups making pitches during the community comments section of Wednesday’s meeting. A seventh group seeking assistance for uniforms for Special Olympics athletes will be speaking at the May 1 meeting.
Groups speaking Wednesday included:
• The Corvallis Bicycle Collective, which is seeking $1,000 to set up a bike corral and a portable repair operation outside its storefront on Northwest 11th Street.
• The Benton County Skateboard Alliance, which is requesting $500 to assist with safety gear and its skateboard school.
• In Cahoots, a group which hosts “Shark Tank"-type events in which projects are pitched to a group of people who paid $10 for dinner, is seeking about $600 to support its program. At an In Cahoots session, the guests vote on which pitch wins the proceeds from the dinner.
• A group is hoping to expand on its International PARK(ing) Day project of a year ago in which cycling and pedestrian advocates turned a parking space on Southwest Second Street into a park for a day.
• International Moms, a group which works to assist moms who need assistance with cultural and language issues as well as early-childhood development and wellness issues, is seeking $1,000 to help pay for its programs and the time of coordinator Sandy Goeke.
• Neighbors near Woodland Meadows Park asked for $600 to help pay for native plantings that are part of a volunteer-driven effort to spruce up the park.
The Woodland Meadows group applied for a neighborhood grant, while the other five groups are seeking community grants. Board members have the leeway to award neighborhood money to fulfill a community request if they think it is more appropriate.
Individual board members will work on ranking the 27 applications during the next few weeks and meet again May 1 to make recommendations on the grant awards for the City Council to consider sometime in June.