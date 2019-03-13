The city of Corvallis has completed its preliminary round of examinations of social service funding requests that involve federal Community Development Block Grant funds.
The Housing and Community Development Advisory Board met Feb. 26 and 27 to hear pitches from local groups for both human services funds and capital projects.
At the end of the two days of presentation board members made recommendations on final disbursement of the approximately $400,000 in funds. The Corvallis City Council will consider the requests at a date to be determined, likely in late April or early May, said Kent Weiss, housing and neighborhood services manager.
Here is a look at the board’s recommendations for approximately $310,000 in capital projects:
• $100,000 to Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services for a townhouse roofing project.
• $100,000 to Corvallis Housing First for supportive housing property acquisition.
• $100,000 to Community Outreach Inc. for transitional youth shelter space.
• $10,720 to Samaritan Village for a new oven.
The board also made recommendations for $79,000 in human services funds to:
• Community Outreach inc. ($12,000 for transformational housing).
• $11,000 to the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center and $13,000 to Room at the Inn, both for general operations.
• Jackson Street Youth Services ($12,500 for case management)
• Old Mill Center for Youth and Families ($10,000 for home visits for its relief nursery program)
• $10,500 to the South Corvallis Food Bank (for building rent)
• $10,000 to Work Unlimited for a wide range of support services.
Many of the agencies that made requests for the federal funds also will seek money from the city's annual $360,000 social services program that is administered by the United Way. The major difference between the two programs is that the federal assistance must go to low-income recipients.