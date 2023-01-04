Corvallis' Beatlesfest is back

What keeps people listening to the Beatles decades after the band broke up? Musicians at Beatlesfest in Corvallis say there’s something timeless about them. It's been 60 years since their rise to fame and people still love their songs.

Throughout the past 40 years, Beatlesfest in Corvallis is still playing the band's catchy tunes on ukuleles, harps and guitars to energetic crowds that can’t help but sing along.

Decades later

When George Beekman first created Beatlesfest in 1981, he expected it to be a one-off. But the crowd was hungry for more. And soon, the venue at the Old World Deli wasn’t large enough to hold all the fans. There were so many eager concertgoers, some had to be turned away, he recalled.

It started as a way to introduce his brother, a classical guitarist, to Corvallis’ music scene. The news of John Lennon’s death had shaken them, and they wanted to hold an event in remembrance of the late singer.

When asked why he thought people keep coming back to the Beatles — and Beatlefest — Beekman said it’s difficult to pin down. Maybe the reason is different for everyone, he said.

For his part, the lyrics paint vivid pictures and create characters you feel you know, Beekman said.

“A lot of the best songs speak to universal themes,” he said.

Beekman hoped to honor the band members in a way that went along with the morals and themes of their music. So, the profits from the concert went to social justice groups. This year the money is going to go to the sister-city program for Uzhhorod, Ukraine.

Back after a hiatus

The past few Beatlefest events have been canceled because of the pandemic. The musicians are eager to be playing on stage again.

This year, the Corvallis Folklore Society, is putting on a show with eight-plus local acoustic groups.

“It’s an intimate feeling even though it's a large event,” Suz Doyle, member of the Wallops Sisters, said.

She’s leading 12-20 ukulele players in their own take of iconic Beatles songs.

She said the lush chord progressions and lyrics make The Beatles timeless. Hearing the many different instruments playing well-known songs shows the range of the underlying scores.

Ukuleles tend to be light and bright, she said but they can also bring out an intensity that surprises people, Doyle said.

Everyone loves to sing along. That’s what makes the event feel so intimate, she said.

Harpist Sharon Thormahlen believes it’s the beautiful melodies that captivates people.

She likes to show by example.

Her fingers plucked busily the notes to “In my life” as she positioned the phone next to her harp, so the notes could be heard on the other end of the line.

“I would sing that one to my daughter before she fell asleep,” Thormahlen said.

It was something they both enjoyed together, even though her daughter didn’t grow up during the group's rise to stardom. Still, there was something about The Beatles that captivated them both.

And at Beatlesfest, Thormahlen will be playing that same song to the crowd.

“Something about the music transcends generations,” Beekman said.

If you go

Beatlesfest will take place Jan. 13 at the Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe, from 7 to 10 p.m. Ticket prices are on a sliding scale $2-10. All proceeds go to the sister city program for Uzhgorod, Ukraine. Masks and proof of vaccination requested upon entry.