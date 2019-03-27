Sections of Avery Park in Corvallis will be closed next Thursday and Friday, April 4-5, for safety reasons because of tree-felling operations.
Dunn and Co. Tree Service will be felling, bucking and piling six to eight fir trees. This is the second phase of a project to eliminate dead and dying fir trees from the park.
The trees that will be removed are mostly Douglas fir, but some grand fir is in the mix as well, said Corvallis Parks and Recreation urban forester Jonathan Pywell. The problem with the trees is easily visible, Pywell noted, with their upper branches virtually devoid of needles. Pywell estimates that the trees are between 75 and 150 years old, with some exceeding 150 feet in height. Some of the dead trees will be left standing as habitat snags.
The city hopes to mill and use the timber from the cut trees, but officials won’t know how practical that will be until crews start the felling process. Pywell said it’s possible that some of trees will “fall apart,” thus the necessity of the closures.
Pywell said that it’s likely that many of the park’s trees might date to the original 1845 Joseph C. Avery land claim. At that time the land that would eventually become the park was used as a woodlot. Pywell also emphasized that many healthy fir trees remain in the park.