A former Corvallis attorney was brought up on federal fraud charges last week for allegedly stealing more than $1.174 million from her clients and former employer.
Pamela Hediger, who resigned her ability to practice law in March, was brought up on state charges for the alleged theft in August. At that time, the state brought her up on five counts of aggravated theft in the first degree, each representing a theft of more than $50,000, from dates in 2015 to 2017.
Court documents filed with the federal charges detail the scope of exactly how much was allegedly stolen.
“During the period 2010 through 2017, Hediger knowingly devised a material scheme to defraud her clients and (former firm Evashevski, Elliott, Cihak & Hediger) by systematically stealing funds from both (the firm’s) client trust account and (its) business operating account. The source of the stolen funds was from insurance proceeds that were due and payable to Hediger’s clients. A variety of insurance companies had made payments to the firm on behalf of Hediger’s clients as the result of filed claims. These insurance companies used the U.S. Postal Service to mail the insurance proceeds checks to (the firm). Once the insurance proceeds meant for Hediger’s clients were deposited to (the firm’s) client trust account and operating account, Hediger fraudulently converted the funds to her own use by either writing unauthorized checks on (the firm’s) operating account, or by making unauthorized withdrawals of cash from the client trust account and purchasing cashier's checks with the funds,” said a document filed Sept. 28 with the United States District Court of Oregon.
The document claims Hediger used the money to fund extensive home renovations, lavish parties and vacations.
The document states Hediger also falsified account records to cover her fraud and she also defrauded investors in a shopping center development project on the north Oregon coast in 2011 through 2014. Further, it states that Hediger did not pay taxes on nearly $2.2 million in income between 2011 and 2017.
Hediger now faces federal charges of attempting to evade or defeat tax law and engaging in financial transactions with proceeds of specified unlawful activity. If convicted, Hediger potentially would have to forfeit her house in Corvallis and $1.174 million, the court documents state.
Hediger is scheduled to appear for a status check in Benton County Circuit Court on Oct. 18 for the state charges, including the five counts of aggravated theft, one count of aggravated identity theft, two counts of identity theft and two counts of tax evasion. She does not yet have a federal court appearance scheduled.
Walter Todd, Hediger's attorney, said she would likely be seeking to make plea agreements with prosecutors in both the state and federal cases.
“She has accepted responsibility from the beginning and we are trying to resolve all of these in court at the same time,” he said.