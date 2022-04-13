Corvallis, Albany: Ready for the farmers' markets to return?

The Corvallis and Albany farmers’ markets will reopen Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., where mid-valley residents will once again be able to browse and purchase their locally grown favorites.

The Corvallis Farmers’ Market, located at First Street and Jackson Avenue, will have nearly 50 booths.

At Saturday’s, there will be a section with some new offerings on Jackson Avenue. A section of the Corvallis market that was added in 2021 will include Camron Ridge Farm, Oregon State University Creamery and Rising Sun Dairy.

The bright orange OSU Creamery truck will have ice cream, grilled cheese and meat sandwiches and other agricultural products from the university.

The Wednesday market — with same hours — in Corvallis is a bit smaller than the one on the weekend, occupying one block of First Street and a half-block on Monroe Avenue.

An Artisan Faire Market will operate next to the Corvallis Farmers’ Market, but it is not affiliated with it.

The Albany Farmers’ Market will have around 20 booths, according to a list on the event’s Facebook page. Starting June 18, Albany’s Power of Produce Club will provide fruits and vegetables to kids ages 5-12.

Both markets will continue to offer various nutrition programs, including SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks and the Farm Direct Nutrition Program. Double Up Food Bucks will match SNAP card holders up to $20 per market day, a match that rose from $10 to $20 last fall.

Funding for the enhanced match is expected to continue through the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

There is an online marketplace this year as well, giving customers the opportunity to start their shopping from home before picking up their produce at the individual vendor stalls. Signup for online orders is available at https://locallygrown.localfoodmarketplace.com/.

OSU Master Gardeners will be on hand opening day to give out hundreds of free vegetable and flower seeds to shoppers in both cities. The seeds are provided by the OSU Extension Food Hero “Grow This!” program.

This year, the markets will not allow busking — performing in public places for music — on the grounds. However, the market association is looking into a possible return of booked music.

Market Director Rebecca Landis said she expects the turnout will be similar to pre-pandemic times, when there would be around 6,000 adults over four hours each week.

Masks are welcome but no longer required at either of the markets, unless COVID protocols change throughout the 32-week season.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

