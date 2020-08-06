Corvallis agrees to continue bridge discussion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis City Council will have at least one more agenda item to consider on the Van Buren Bridge.

Councilors met remotely in a 130-minute work session Thursday, with the bridge discussion consuming 95 minutes. They reached a general consensus to discuss the bridge again at their Aug. 17 meeting, although what sort of agenda item it will be remains to be determined. The council does not vote at work sessions.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has $72 million in hand to replace the Van Buren Bridge, which is seismically unsafe and functionally obsolete. Although considered to have historic significance, it is not listed on any historic registry.

Community members and preservationists are hoping that the bridge can be moved and preserved for bicycle and pedestrian uses. A big chunk of Thursday’s work session consisted of the presentation of a report from preservationists.

The key stumbling block is money. The preservationists estimate it would cost $6 million to move the bridge… and no one has yet come forward with that type of cash. The preservationists also claim ODOT should pay for the removal, something in which the agency has shown zero interest.