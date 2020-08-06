Corvallis agrees to continue bridge discussion

The Corvallis City Council will have at least one more agenda item to consider on the Van Buren Bridge.
Councilors met remotely in a 130-minute work session Thursday, with the bridge discussion consuming 95 minutes. They reached a general consensus to discuss the bridge again at their Aug. 17 meeting, although what sort of agenda item it will be remains to be determined. The council does not vote at work sessions.
The Oregon Department of Transportation has $72 million in hand to replace the Van Buren Bridge, which is seismically unsafe and functionally obsolete. Although considered to have historic significance, it is not listed on any historic registry.
Community members and preservationists are hoping that the bridge can be moved and preserved for bicycle and pedestrian uses. A big chunk of Thursday’s work session consisted of the presentation of a report from preservationists.
The key stumbling block is money. The preservationists estimate it would cost $6 million to move the bridge… and no one has yet come forward with that type of cash. The preservationists also claim ODOT should pay for the removal, something in which the agency has shown zero interest.
Money aside, councilors said that the report added to their knowledge of the case and made it prudent to revisit the issue at least once more. The engineers who worked on the bridge report are proposing sliding it 175 feet south of its current location.
“I think we should take one more look at it,” said Charlyn Ellis of Ward 5. “We heard some new and interesting information and one more round seems required.”
“The last time I voted no,” said Ward 7’s Paul Shaffer. “What we heard today changed my mind. Let’s bring it back.”
Other councilors, such as Andrew Struthers of Ward 9 and Nancy Wyse of Ward 6, expressed strong concerns about using staff time for the bridge project, which is neither part of the city budget nor the council’s strategic operational plan.
“I love the bridge, I want to save it, but I don’t want to spend money on it,” summed up Ward 2’s Charles Maughan.
Mayor Biff Traber, meanwhile, will work with council leadership to craft an agenda item for the 17th.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
