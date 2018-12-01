Sometimes it takes a long and winding road to come up with an honest cookie.
Shar Fagersten grew up in Iowa and started college at Iowa State before moving to Oregon 20 years ago. A single mom and “nontraditional student,” she graduated from Oregon State University in 2015 with a degree in applied visual arts.
Friday she was applying her visual sense to a display of cookies at Oregon State University’s Holiday Marketplace. The annual event, which benefits the OSU Craft Center, was bustling, with foot traffic from on and off campus lending a festive glow to the Memorial Union Ballroom.
Fagersten, who started “The Honest Cookie” about a year ago with business partner Alicen Billings, was offering double chocolate peppermint mocha, cardamom ginger snickerdoodles and wheat- and dairy-free gingerbread models. They had a steady stream of customers, forcing Fagersten and Billings’ daughter Sofia to constantly refill the sample trays.
“How did I get here … that’s a really good question,” said Fagersten, who then told the story of amateur baking experiments with Billings that go back 20 years.
“I like baking … and finally, about 20 years later, we decided 'we should sell these cookies,' ” Fagesten said.
Fagersten was selling small cartons of the cookies and also signing up customers for orders of their cookie dough (see www.thehonestcookie.com for more information).
A few yards down the middle aisle of the ballroom Linda Futkus of Corvallis was intently staring at some birds, dragonflies and flowers … made mostly out of recycled kitchen flatware.
“These are very nicely done,” said Futkus, a decades-long aficionado of the Holiday Marketplace. Futkus said she liked the way the utensils “were big enough to identify in the pieces. I love that idea. These flowers are so gorgeous. I could see them in my garden.”
The pieces were created by Ian Beyer of Springfield. Friday marked his second year at the Holiday Marketplace, but he has shown for five or six years at the Corvallis Fall Festival.
Beyer was working in industrial welding when he began to play around with welding utensils together as a hobby.
“People started to recognize my stuff and I started doing smaller garden shows,” Beyer said. “Now, I do about 15 shows a year, mainly in Washington and Oregon.”
Beyer said that he likes the way he can use the different shapes of the utensils and notes that Pacific Northwest customers appreciate the fact that he uses recycled materials.
In one of the side rooms was Jackie Thorsness, who was wearing an OSU windbreaker. Thorsness, one of the many university employees who cruise through the marketplace on their lunch break, is the business center manager in OSU’s Finance and Administration Department.
“I usually come every year,” she said, “although there have been a few shows I have missed. There is such awesome stuff here. It’s great for buying gifts, but it's hard not to buy for myself.”