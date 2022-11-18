Construction coming to Philomath's downtown streets Nov. 28

Oregon Department of Transportation crews will begin work on Highway 20 through Philomath's downtown area starting Nov. 28.

The project aims to improve safety in the area and make for a smoother trip through the town for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians. Businesses will remain open during construction.

The work area spans from milepost 49.8 to milepost 50.8. The project is expected to be completed in 2024. Construction will include resurfacing most travel lanes on Main Street and Applegate Street as well as getting sidewalks up to federal standards for the disabled.

According to ODOT, most work is expected to be done during daytime hours. There will be shoulder and lane closures, with closures permitted weekly Monday through Wednesday.

Crews plan to start work on the west end of Main Street and continue east. Construction will alternate across both lanes, one at a time.

There will be no off-street parking in the areas under construction, but residents will get advanced notice to move their vehicles. Pedestrians will have access through or around the work zone.

Crews will start by placing survey stakes to denote the area they will dig to install a new stormwater drainage system. Other initial construction includes installing erosion control and putting up temporary traffic control systems and cones.