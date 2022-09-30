Construction alert: ODOT cutting curbs in Monroe

The Oregon Department of Transportation is constructing curb ramps at 35 corners in Monroe to make the area more accessible for all users.

According to an ODOT news release, crews are working weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Commuters should expect construction noise, shoulder and lane closures, work zones controlled by flaggers and lane closures and flagging while working at the Commercial Street and Kelly Street intersection with Highway 99.

Pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will have access through or around work zones, according to ODOT.

The project will happen in stages, so travelers might see periods of inactivity. Some of the work is weather-dependent and the schedule may change. For questions, contact Brennan Burbank at 971-701-3342 or brennan.burbank@odot.oregon.gov.