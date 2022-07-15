Concerts, carnivals and cotton candy: Linn County Fair dazzles Albany

Stilt-walkers in wild animal costumes parading through the midway. Prize-winning livestock in a dusty barn. Workers wrapping hot dogs in foil and drizzling sno cones in fruit syrup.

These are signs that the long-awaited Linn County Fair has returned to Albany.

An abundance of attractions awaited the public at Linn County Expo Center on Thursday, July 14. Among them were the new Monster Truck carnival ride, the Hell on Hooves Rodeo, the K-9 Kings Flying Dog Show and the ever-popular 4-H competitions, which featured over 300 animals.

“One of our biggest and most important events is hosting the annual 4-H show livestock auction every year,” board president Kris Latimer said. “We have chickens, turkeys, rabbits, steers and dairy cows. It’s a lot of fun for families to come out and for kids to see the critters in the barns.”

In addition to this fair favorite, nightly concerts repeatedly have proven a huge hit. Country music star Sara Evans headlined Thursday, and the electric band Five for Fighting performed Friday. The task of finding acts that will appeal to the community falls to the Board of Directors, Latimer said.

This year, food booths Kracked Crab, Oregon Smoke Shack BBQ, the Wurst Food Cart and Quoli Serve-Greek make their first appearance at the fair. A variety of products offered by commercial carts like Saffron Cosmetics, Pine Need Wood, Maui Melts and Dare to Dazzle are also present on the grounds.

In 2021, the festival saw over 34,000 people in attendance. While the fair attracts new visitors every year, others are well familiar with its legacy.

Adriana Villegas-Garibay has attended the fair since her move to Albany in 2004. Having grown up on a farm, she said going to see the animals reminds her of her childhood. Additionally, the fair's family-friendly attractions have reassured her that she can bring both her elderly grandma and young daughter to enjoy.

“I think there’s more diversity of activities, resources, and sales,” she said, lounging in Puzzlemania. Beside her, 2-year-old Kelsey Garibay-Villegas stacked colorful wooden blocks. “I’m really happy that they have this space for kids. I think there’s something for everybody here.”

The fair continues from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at 3700 Knox Butte Road. At 1 p.m. the 4-H Livestock Auction will commence in the Calapooia Arena. At 8.p.m. Sawyer Brown is set to perform several of his greatest hits. Tickets and the daily schedule are available at www.linncountyfair.com.

“I love to see smiles on faces, and I love to see lines,” Latimer said. “Normally, no one wants to see lines, but at carnivals and fairs, it’s a good sign that people are having fun. The fair is for the county, and we try to make it so that everyone here finds something that they will enjoy.”

