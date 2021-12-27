 Skip to main content
Commute by bus in the mid-Valley? Here's how the snow is impacting routes

Albany bus stop 01

Snow in Albany has affected bus routes and schedules.

 Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media

Because of the snow that has blanketed much of the mid-Willamette Valley, some of the bus routes in Corvallis and Philomath have changed temporarily. Here are the changes implemented for Monday and Tuesday: 

Albany bus stop 02

Bus stop at Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street covered in a layer of snow.

Monday: Corvallis Transit System

Routes 2, 3, 5 and 6 will be operating on a once-per-hour schedule. Also, the transit system will end early Monday night. Here is the new schedule and ending times for each route:

Route 1 – Regular departure schedule from the Downtown Transit Center, with the last run of the day leaving at 6 p.m. 

Route 2 – Departing 15 minutes after each hour from the Downtown Transit Center, beginning at 10:15 a.m., with the last run leaving at 6:15 p.m. 

Route 3 – Departing at 45 minutes after each hour beginning at 9:45 a.m., with the last run of the day leaving the Downtown Transit Center at 5:45 p.m. 

Route 4 – Regular departure schedule from the Downtown Transit Center, with the last run of the day leaving at 5:45 p.m. 

Route 5 – Departing at 45 minutes after each hour beginning at 10:45 a.m., with the last run of the day leaving the Downtown Transit Center at 5:45 p.m. 

Route 6 – Departing at 15 minutes after each hour beginning at 10:15 a.m., with the last run of the day leaving the Downtown Transit Center at 6:15 p.m. 

Route 7 – Regular departure schedule from the Downtown Transit Center, with the last run of the day leaving at 5:30 p.m. 

Route 8 – Regular departure schedule from the Downtown Transit Center, with the last run of the day leaving at 6 p.m. 

Route 9 – Regular departure schedule from the Downtown Transit Center, with the last run of the day leaving at 5 p.m. 

Albany bus stop 03

Tuesday, Dec. 28

The first route of the Philomath Connection will be at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Here are the first runs of each route for the Corvallis Transit System on Tuesday:

Route 1 – 8 a.m.

Route 2 – 8:15 a.m.

Route 3 – 8:45 a.m., or as soon as Route 2's 8:15 a.m. run is complete

Route 4 – 8:30 a.m.

Route 5 – 8:45 a.m., or as soon as Route 6's 8:15 a.m. run is complete

Route 6 – 8:15 a.m.

Route 7 – 8:30 a.m.

Route 8 – 8 a.m.

Route 9 – 9 a.m.

Route 20 – No service

Routes 2, 3, 5 and 6 will operate on a once-per-hour schedule. 

The following route tours will be in effect Tuesday:

Outbound Route 1 detour: Northbound on Circle Boulevard, continue on Circle Boulevard at Witham Hill Drive, north on 29th Street, east on Walnut Boulevard, continue route.

Inbound Route 1 detour: Westbound on Walnut Boulevard, south on 29th Street, west on Circle Boulevard to Harrison Boulevard, continue route.

Streets not served during Route 1 detour: Witham Hill Drive between Circle and Walnut boulevards Walnut between 29th Street and Witham Hill Drive.

Route 2 detour:  From Corvallis Clinic, right on Elks Drive, right on Satinwood, left on Elks Drive, resume regular route

Streets not served during Route 2 detour:  Elks Drive from Corvallis Clinic to Samaritan Drive.

Route 8 detour: No service on West Hills and Grand Oaks drives.

Route 9 detour: Westbound on Grant Avenue, left on 29th Street, left on Coolidge, back to eastbound Grant Avenue, resume regular inbound route.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_. 

