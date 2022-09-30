Commentary: Goodbye to Oregon's September paradise, perhaps for forever

A few weeks ago, I was buying freeze-dried food, jerky and propane, and the clerk scanning items asked where I was going camping.

“Uh, I’m not sure,” I stammered. “Somewhere that’s not on fire.”

September used to be the best month for the outdoors in Oregon and the west, its own little season with moderate temperatures, little rain, few mosquitos and small crowds.

And every September, my friends and I embark on a backpacking adventure.

We’re reconsidering the timing of that tradition due to wildfires that have become an almost annual tragedy.

In the scope of these disasters, where lives and homes are lost, ours is a minor woe. But we still lament that backpacking trips have turned into exercises in frustration.

Coordinating things has always been tricky with hiking crew members from other states and Mexico. Now, however, you can map out routes with precision, perhaps even secure permits, and toss out that work before scrambling to come up with a plan B, and if that area catches fire, a plan C.

Five years ago, we aimed to tackle the Timberline Trail on Mt. Hood, but due to nearby wildfires, we traveled to Olympic National Park’s Quinault River. Conditions were still smoky but manageable, and we met several other backpackers who altered plans to flee wildfires.

In 2020, our trip was cancelled entirely because there was no escape from the hellscape of smoke from blazes in Oregon’s worst fire season ever.

This year, we scheduled a trek through the Wallowa Mountains in Eastern Oregon, but changed course the week prior due to wildfires. After a flurry of texts, emails, phone calls and internet searches, we settled on the Strawberry Mountain Wilderness near John Day. As far as backup plans go, it was a marvelous solution, with lakeside campsites where we spotted beavers swimming and mountain goats on cliffs.

The trip was fantastic and yet oddly disappointing. My heart was set on the Wallowas, which hopefully remain an A+ outdoors destination.

Many areas in Oregon have been lost. Opal Creek, which used to have cedar duff so soft and thick you didn’t need a sleeping pad, has been scorched and transformed into Mordor.

But change happens, and climate change is to blame, according to scientists.

Extreme weather is now the norm across the globe, with absurd downpours and heat waves leading to floods, supercharged tropical storms, droughts, dry vegetation and severe forest fires.

According to a 2022 study from Oregon State University, the likelihood of hot, dry, windy autumn weather that can set the stage for such fires has increased in California and western Oregon by 40% due to climate change.

Change is inevitable.

When I was younger, I loved the freedom of July and August, going to summer camp, picking berries for comic book money, playing baseball, and splashing around in outdoor pools and rivers in the sunshine.

September meant the return of school, so I looked forward to it like getting a cavity filled.

With age, or perhaps circumstance, comes perspective. After graduating high school, I could savor much of September, and I learned to appreciate its advantages. The outdoors in September, rather suddenly, became one of the best perks about being an Oregonian, right up there with farm-to-table food, great beer and wine, and overly polite people.

Lately, our summers have included more prolonged hot spells and plenty of days at 90 degrees or more — a rarity that used to occur only a dozen or so times each year in the Willamette Valley.

Oddly enough, that makes the idea of September even better.

That idealized concept has been relegated to nostalgia, and I’ll have to change, as well, pick another month, and likely bring copious amounts of bug spray.

As the calendar turns to October, it’s time for me to say goodbye to Oregon’s September paradise, perhaps for forever.