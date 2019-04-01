Colson Whitehead had a whirlwind tour Monday of Oregon State University.
Whitehead, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Underground Railroad” and six other novels, was in town to receive OSU’s Stone Award for Literary Achievement at an evening event at The LaSells Stewart Center.
Earlier, Whitehead was interviewed at OSU's Learning Innovation Center by Dave Miller of Oregon Public Broadcasting’s “Think Out Loud” show and then held two sessions with students at the Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center.
“I’m excited,” Whitehead said after the second student session. “I’m surprised that 20 years later people are still talking about my first book and that things have turned out so well. It’s great to be here at Oregon State.”
The Gazette-Times attended the second student session. Here is a look at Whitehead’s responses to student questions, which focused extensively on the writing process.
On his early influences: “When I was a seventh- or eighth-grader, it was Marvel comics … Spider-Man, X-Men and Daredevil. I thought it would be cool to write like Steven King, or comics or sci-fi. From an early age I thought that making up stuff would be a fun way to make a living.”
On how he views his audience: “I don’t think about the reader so much. What is the best way to tell this story? Each book and story demand to be told a certain way. … And you try to work it out.”
On his writing process and rewriting: “I do a lot of outlines. I know the beginning and end and the major elements, although I might not know how the characters act and talk. I usually don’t cut out whole chunks of a book. I don’t get to page 200 and think I got it all wrong, either.”
On the fantasy and reality mix of “The Underground Railroad”: “Before I got it right, I had to get it wrong. There was some racial history and slavery and my ancestry, and I had to do that before I got into the fantasy. Once Cora (one of the two main characters) was on the train I felt I was no longer bound (by realism). And I remember how I thought of the Underground Railroad as a real railroad as a kid. I kind of wanted to play with that.”
On his day-to-day writing process: “Everyone has their own program. I do eight pages a week. I don’t write every day, and I save one day a week for depression. After a month I have 32 pages and I’m 32 pages closer to the end. That’s 350 pages a year and that’s a good amount. Eight pages make me not go crazy. Sometimes you wind up beating your head against a wall. Sometimes you are lucky to get one sentence down and you might wind up heavily revising those eight pages.”
Are there things you wish you would have known before you started writing? (A long pause, then) “Everything that had to happen had to happen in the way it happened. When things are going well you appreciate this … traveling around a lot. Ten years from now no one might care about me anymore and whether I came to Oregon State.”
Are there other things you want to do besides writing? (Another long pause, then) "Not really. If I wasn’t a writer I would want to be music supervisor on a critically acclaimed but low-rated television show.”