Color after a dark day: Roe v. Wade on minds of queers, allies at Albany Pride

Shugga Foxx, an about-50-year-old woman, gazed from beneath a white sunhat at strutting drag queens to twirling rainbow banners Saturday, June 25 near the courthouse and knew this is not the Albany she grew up in.

Albany Pride returned for its fifth iteration and drew thronging crowds to the steps of the Linn County Courthouse for a march, music and pleas from mid-Willamette Valley LGBTQ+ activists to include people of color on area boards and councils.

And that’s ideal, Foxx said.

“We’re allowed here,” Foxx said. “We’re allowed to do this.”

Government skepticism hung heavy in speeches and jokes ended in sarcastic, cynical acknowledgements of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to effectively ban abortion in nearly half the nation just the day before, June 24.

That's when SCOTUS announced its adjudication of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that turned over Roe v. Wade.

Dharma Mirza, a social justice activist, told the crowd that with reproductive justice rolled back by the highest court in the land, now is a good time to remember that people who are Black and brown and femme have never had reproductive justice.

"We have to stop relying on the government to acknowledge these things and start acknowledging them as a community," she said.

Foxx gestured to families, people from the greater Albany-area community, and said the city appears to have outgrown the homophobia her classmates and neighbors showed her in the 1980s, when she was trying to figure out how to be a teenager.

She said her parents kicked her out when she was 13. Few associated with her outside cautious, confidential trysts. By 17, Foxx said, she was openly queer.

But no one knew what that was.

A couple of attendees of Pride who said they attended Albany schools in the 1980s all shared similar stories: They moved away from the mid-Willamette Valley as fast as possible, and no one had the words at the time to describe their experience.

“They would say you’re gay, you’re lesbian,” Foxx said. “It took a long time to be recognized as queer.”

Or people would say worse and yell homophobic slurs.

Foxx said she was among those asking neighbors in the mid-Willamette Valley more than three decades ago to vote against Oregon Measure 8 — a demand by Christian conservative lobbyist and political action committee that the governor vacate an order requiring employers in the state’s executive government branch not discriminate against workers based on their sexuality.

Essentially a demand for state-mandated LGBTQ+ discrimination, voters passed Measure 8 passed in 1988.

Foxx eventually ended up in Springfield. She attended many Pride marches and many celebrations of people who are LGBTQ+. Then she reconnected with her dad within the last few years, she said, and wanted to see her childhood town and former community celebrate Pride.

“Most of the buildings are the same, but this — I never would have imagined this,” she said.

Gabby Dibble, on the other hand, was celebrating her very first Pride. Not entirely, publicly out, she said, Dibble, of Albany, had donned a dress in the colors of the bisexual pride flag and was set to march with others through downtown.

“I’ve been hiding aspects of who I am and it’s only hurting people,” she said. “It’s hurting me.”

Dibble said she began reading up on social justice movements, finding concepts and language to identify with in the works of queer content creators, and working up the courage to tell her husband she is bi.

“I was really scared,” she said. “He said ‘that’s okay. If you were meant to be married to a woman, then I would be a woman.’”

That was around 2019, she said. Then she began talking to neighbors, coworkers and assessing their responses.

She felt the city was safe, safer than she had felt about being queer in a Catholic Texas upbringing.

But after a U.S. Supreme Court that has pushed out pro- conservative religious rulings overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, June 24, and ended nearly a half-century of constitutionally guaranteed access to abortions, Dibble said she needed like-minded people to physically stand with.

“Especially after yesterday, I feel like I don’t have to hide anymore,” Dibble said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

