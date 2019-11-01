Oregon State alumni and current baseball coach Mitch Canham will address the Corvallis Chamber at 12 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Courtyard by Marriott, 400 SW First St., Corvallis.
Canham, a 2007 All-American after guiding the Beavers to Omaha three times, male recipient of the 2007 Tom Hansen Award and manager of the Seattle Mariners’ organization for three-and-a-half years, will present on the topic of “Leadership: Building on Greatness,” at the Chamber Forum luncheon.
Cost to attend for members is $20 and $30 for non-members. To register for the event, visit http://corvallis.chamberofcommerce.me/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=CBCC&evid=50465835. Any questions regarding the luncheon can be directed to the Corvallis Chamber at 541-757-1501 or email infor@corvallischamber.com.