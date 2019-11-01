{{featured_button_text}}
Mitch Canham STOCK

Mitch Canham was introduced as Oregon State's 21st head baseball coach by Director of Athletics Scott Barnes in June.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Oregon State alumni and current baseball coach Mitch Canham will address the Corvallis Chamber at 12 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Courtyard by Marriott, 400 SW First St., Corvallis.

Canham, a 2007 All-American after guiding the Beavers to Omaha three times, male recipient of the 2007 Tom Hansen Award and manager of the Seattle Mariners’ organization for three-and-a-half years, will present on the topic of “Leadership: Building on Greatness,” at the Chamber Forum luncheon.

Cost to attend for members is $20 and $30 for non-members. To register for the event, visit http://corvallis.chamberofcommerce.me/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=CBCC&amp;evid=50465835. Any questions regarding the luncheon can be directed to the Corvallis Chamber at 541-757-1501 or email infor@corvallischamber.com.

