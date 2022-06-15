Closed since 2014, Hubbard Bridge replacement begins near Monroe

Work finally has begun on the Hubbard Bridge replacement project in the Monroe area.

The old timber-built bridge is being torn down and replaced with one constructed using steel piles and concrete superstructure, according to Mike Johnson, a Benton County Public Works engineer. The construction process keeps a bridge in place, with workers building across as they tear down.

The county selected Salem-based Carter & Co. Inc. for the bridge work. It's tapping a $5.6 million state grant to fund the project. The total cost of replacement is anticipated to be between $5 million and $6 million.

A notable change is the move from 11 spans to six, inhibiting river flow less and reducing debris snags under the bridge, which Johnson said are an issue. Water runoff from the slightly wider new bridge will be filtered through a bioswale, another new feature.

The old bridge was ordered closed in December 2014 following inspections that revealed dry rot, decay and bug damage throughout the timber members of the bridge, according to a county document that also notes two bulging, rotting timber caps along half of their length.

Since that time, the situation has only gotten more dire.

“Last week, the contractor noticed at least one of the pile caps is much more rotted than what the notes indicate,” Johnson said.

Hubbard Road is described in county documents as a farm-to-market route in southern Benton County and a significant crossing of the Long Tom River. Johnson said prior the bridge’s closure an average of less than 100 trips a day were recorded on it.

Nearby alternate route options include Old River Road and Stow Pit Road. If alternate routes flood, the bridge will be temporarily reopened to give area residents access in and out as necessary.

The new bridge, which is expected to last 60-75 years, is slated to open for traffic by Dec. 15.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath.

