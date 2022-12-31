 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Close enough: Philomath rings in new year 12 hours, 10 seconds early

  Updated
  • Alex Powers

Children turned their eyes on a blinking, domed, light-covered cardboard fungus and began counting down Saturday, Dec. 31 in Philomath as it fell.

It was exactly 12 hours and 10 seconds to midnight and anticipation grew like a, well —

“It’s a mushroom!” yelled one child.

Philomath’s creativity incubator, Maxtivity, had promised a "noon-year’s eve" item drop for revelers who don’t want to be up until the exact moment the Gregorian calendar flips over to 00:00, Jan. 1.

NOON Year's Eve 01

Kieran Grevstad (yellow jacket), Julian Dosch (dark blue) and Josephine Dosch run to grab candy from the dropped piñata at the Noon Year’s Eve celebration at the Philomath Museum. The celebration was hosted as a fundraiser for the Maxtivity nonprofit in Philomath.

It’s like the Times Square Ball Drop. But after foraging for local artists, organizers found perhaps the perfect symbolism in the works of local artist David Lynch (who is not the Twin Peaks director-writer).

“Nope. No relation,” said Lori Paul, Maxtivity’s founder.

Lynch’s cardboard works have transformed studio spaces and storefronts in Corvallis and Philomath in attention-grabbing displays.

In York, Pennsylvania, he mocked up dozens of the city’s landmark buildings and artworks in stylized, cardboard miniature, an act of preservation for the city’s celebration of its 275th year.

NOON Year's Eve 02

Sculptor David Lynch, left, and Kris Schuff hold a rope suspending a cardboard mushroom under a pulley Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, outside the Philomath Museum in Philomath. Organizers dropped the mushroom at noon to celebrate the new year.

But the 7ish-foot-tall mushroom suspended above the ground near Philomath Museum on Saturday represents decay and renewal, he said.

“For the start of the new year,” he said.

Lynch, hands still stained red with toadstool cap-red paint, and holding the end of a rope to keep the sculpture suspended under a pulley, said the mushroom also is a sort of proof of concept.

Eventually, he said, he wants to imbue similar mushrooms with tree seeds and fungus starts and plant them on clear-cut hillsides.

NOON Year's Eve 03

Damir Doskenov, 4, plays with a Rube Goldberg machine-like kinetic sculpture called a chain reaction. Students at Philomath-based Maxtivity built the devices with guidance from Chris Singer.

It’s an installation art piece that explores the same concepts as the dropping of the large ball in New York.

“You go by nice forest. You get to that half a mile of nothing — a clear cut,” Lynch said. “I want to see something grow there.”

Lynch exemplifies Maxtivity’s efforts to enrich its community, said Sophie Grow, program director. It’s a small nonprofit that wants to spread its mycelia across Benton County.

“We want to go big or go home,” she said.

NOON Year's Eve 04

Felicity Kaseman, 8, sports a body puppet shaped like a bird. Organizers at Maxtivity's noon year's eve celebration Saturday said the costume is a holdover from Da Vinci Days. Felicity is active in the Philomath-based creativity incubator and helped create the Rube Goldberg machine-like kinetic sculptures called chain reactions that Maxtivity displayed for guests outside the Philomath Museum.

And they’ll get there, she said, by giving artists the space to follow that same go-big sensibility.

“We want to show people they can be outlandish,” she said.

Grow said programs at Maxtivity are open to anyone, age 4 to 104.

Maxtivity provides scholarships footed by local donors — money that helps cover enrollment in after-school programs and clubs, studio time, art classes and camps for school children held during vacation time.

NOON Year's Eve 05

The cardboard mushroom was built by David Lynch and dropped at noon to celebrate the start of 2023.

At the same time, the programs organized by Maxtivity draw art teachers and artists in residence. Grow said the nonprofit can support local artists who see their practices as more lifestyle than a career.

“Some of that includes teaching them business skills,” she said.

Lynch, for example, said he wants to parlay his time teaching students at Maxtivity into teaching classes at Linn-Benton Community College. Or Oregon State University.

He’s not sure how to court the schools, he said.

“Maybe a giant cardboard roadrunner,” Lynch said.

NOON Year's Eve 06

Luke Buckley, 7, plays with a Rube Goldberg machine-like kinetic sculpture called a chain reaction. Students created the devices in the studio space of Philomath-based creativity incubator Maxtivity.

Students under Lynch’s tutelage described a program with an equalizing effect.

Grade school art is not just for girls, said children at Saturday’s event. And it certainly isn’t just glitter and paper — it can be the whirring and clanking of kinetic sculptures.

They attend so-called art capers that provide role-playing games and hands-on activities that teach art as science, or science as art.

Felicity Kaseman, 8, is among those who showed up in the rain on a day when many families have plans.

She described a process of trouble-shooting her own kinetic sculpture: Students had to find tape strong enough to hold the machine together. But then a ball deployed on the machine stuck to that tape.

They covered the tape in paper and by Saturday morning it was working as she had dreamed it.

“It’s more art and science,” Felicity said. “You’re testing something. You’re trying something out. But you’re creating something."

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

Reporter

Alex Powers (he/him) reports business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. He studied sociology at University of Oregon where he earned a master’s degree in journalism. Alex probably is outdoors when he’s not behind a camera or notepad.

