Close enough: Philomath rings in new year 12 hours, 10 seconds early

Children turned their eyes on a blinking, domed, light-covered cardboard fungus and began counting down Saturday, Dec. 31 in Philomath as it fell.

It was exactly 12 hours and 10 seconds to midnight and anticipation grew like a, well —

“It’s a mushroom!” yelled one child.

Philomath’s creativity incubator, Maxtivity, had promised a "noon-year’s eve" item drop for revelers who don’t want to be up until the exact moment the Gregorian calendar flips over to 00:00, Jan. 1.

It’s like the Times Square Ball Drop. But after foraging for local artists, organizers found perhaps the perfect symbolism in the works of local artist David Lynch (who is not the Twin Peaks director-writer).

“Nope. No relation,” said Lori Paul, Maxtivity’s founder.

Lynch’s cardboard works have transformed studio spaces and storefronts in Corvallis and Philomath in attention-grabbing displays.

In York, Pennsylvania, he mocked up dozens of the city’s landmark buildings and artworks in stylized, cardboard miniature, an act of preservation for the city’s celebration of its 275th year.

But the 7ish-foot-tall mushroom suspended above the ground near Philomath Museum on Saturday represents decay and renewal, he said.

“For the start of the new year,” he said.

Lynch, hands still stained red with toadstool cap-red paint, and holding the end of a rope to keep the sculpture suspended under a pulley, said the mushroom also is a sort of proof of concept.

Eventually, he said, he wants to imbue similar mushrooms with tree seeds and fungus starts and plant them on clear-cut hillsides.

It’s an installation art piece that explores the same concepts as the dropping of the large ball in New York.

“You go by nice forest. You get to that half a mile of nothing — a clear cut,” Lynch said. “I want to see something grow there.”

Lynch exemplifies Maxtivity’s efforts to enrich its community, said Sophie Grow, program director. It’s a small nonprofit that wants to spread its mycelia across Benton County.

“We want to go big or go home,” she said.

And they’ll get there, she said, by giving artists the space to follow that same go-big sensibility.

“We want to show people they can be outlandish,” she said.

Grow said programs at Maxtivity are open to anyone, age 4 to 104.

Maxtivity provides scholarships footed by local donors — money that helps cover enrollment in after-school programs and clubs, studio time, art classes and camps for school children held during vacation time.

At the same time, the programs organized by Maxtivity draw art teachers and artists in residence. Grow said the nonprofit can support local artists who see their practices as more lifestyle than a career.

“Some of that includes teaching them business skills,” she said.

Lynch, for example, said he wants to parlay his time teaching students at Maxtivity into teaching classes at Linn-Benton Community College. Or Oregon State University.

He’s not sure how to court the schools, he said.

“Maybe a giant cardboard roadrunner,” Lynch said.

Students under Lynch’s tutelage described a program with an equalizing effect.

Grade school art is not just for girls, said children at Saturday’s event. And it certainly isn’t just glitter and paper — it can be the whirring and clanking of kinetic sculptures.

They attend so-called art capers that provide role-playing games and hands-on activities that teach art as science, or science as art.

Felicity Kaseman, 8, is among those who showed up in the rain on a day when many families have plans.

She described a process of trouble-shooting her own kinetic sculpture: Students had to find tape strong enough to hold the machine together. But then a ball deployed on the machine stuck to that tape.

They covered the tape in paper and by Saturday morning it was working as she had dreamed it.

“It’s more art and science,” Felicity said. “You’re testing something. You’re trying something out. But you’re creating something."