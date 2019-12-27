Clemens pool to reopen Jan. 6; district receives consultant's report

“My expectation would be that this committee would look at all these plans and come back to the board and (say) what we would really like to do as a community is we’d like to look at using this plan, this option, and we’re going to recommend this,” Brazeau said. “In an effort to help us support this option, here’s the framework that we want to use and here’s what we’re willing to do. Using that model then, that’ll support which area we want to go to.”

The creation of a usage plan will be among the new committee’s tasks.

“What we’re told by aquatic experts — and I’m really not trying to be trite when I say this — is that they don’t refer to pools as profits; they refer to pools as expense recovery centers,” Brazeau said. “How do we recover the expenses that we’re investing in the pool?”

With that in mind, Brazeau said that one thing he’s looking at would be to bring swim classes into the curriculum as a physical education option.

“We’re going to survey the kids to find out the interest but you might have a couple of classes where instead of taking PE, you take PE/swimming and it would be open lap swimming or you might have a class for water aerobics,” he said. “We would combine that with the expanding of the community groups and get more and more use.”