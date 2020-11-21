Christmas lights are coming to downtown Corvallis in addition to annual snowflake display

The Corvallis community is pooling its money together to light up downtown in a different way this holiday season.

“It’s really dark at night and it’s been dark times because of COVID,” said Downtown Corvallis Association Executive Director Jennifer Moreland. “We’re just trying to brighten everyone’s life.”

Moreland, with the help of community donors, has arranged for Christmas lights to be wrapped around as many trunks of trees lining downtown streets as possible beginning this weekend.

“We typically don’t have Christmas lights on trees in downtown Corvallis,” she said. “We were trying to create some kind of atmosphere to brighten everyone’s spirits because of this.”

Through mailed checks to the DCA office and her “Light Up Downtown Corvallis!” GoFundMe campaign, Moreland has helped raise nearly $1,800 to go toward solar-powered white twinkling lights strung on copper wire.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We want people to remember our downtown and how important it is, now more than ever, to shop small and support local businesses,” Moreland said. “We’re hoping that if we light up downtown, we’ll attract people in a socially distanced way to come out and rediscover their downtown and all the small businesses that exist in downtown.”