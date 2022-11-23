Chintimini Wildlife Center sees deep decline in donations

Chintimini Wildlife Center — the only all-species wildlife rehabilitation center between Salem and Eugene — has seen a drastic decrease in donations that could soon impact the center’s services.

Executive Director Catherine Mendez said the center has seen a 90% decrease in donations from last year. The devastating result is a 256% decline in net revenue.

“This year has been compounding from COVID and inflation and high living costs,” Mendez said. “When people are paying closer attention to their finances, donations are usually affected.”

Juggling restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the avian flu and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife guidelines, Chintimini has already seen increased limitations on operations, according to Mendez.

But the intake of animals hasn’t slowed down.

The wildlife center sits on roughly 10 acres in Corvallis and serves a six-county region. The site features a hospital, raptor enclosures and nature trails. Services include medical treatment for animals and also education and outreach to the community. The center treats around 2,000 injured and orphaned animals each year.

“We’re more than just a hospital,” Mendez said. “We offer services you can’t find anywhere else.”

Beyond the animals

Beyond going to classrooms, correctional facilities and assisted living homes, Chintimini also offers a 10-week program in the summer for children to spend time on the property and learn about nature and wildlife.

Mendez said she is working on making the program more inclusive and accessible for those in underrepresented communities.

Visitors to the wildlife center also get a chance to interact with some of the raptor "ambassadors" on site. These are animals that cannot be released back into the wild because they have imprinted on humans, become habituated or domesticated or have some type of injury that would make life in the wild difficult.

For example, Bo the Barn Owl had part of his right wing amputated and can no longer fly. However, because he is comfortable around humans, he is a great ambassador for the center.

“We want to show the public animals’ natural behavior up close,” Kathleen Dodge, education program director, said. “It can ignite a passion in kids or inspire people to go outdoors and learn more about wildlife.”

Although the hospital is a big part of the center’s services, the mission of Chintimini focuses on not just protecting Oregon’s native wildlife but celebrating it too.

“We try to instill an appreciation for flora and fauna too because it’s so crucial for education,” Mendez said. “It’s great that kids can recognize animals at the zoo, but you often don’t know what’s actually around you.”

Donation dependent

Chintimini has been around since 1989. The nonprofit is completely donation dependent, so growth and survivability rely on community support.

Mendez said the center wants to expand, but if there’s no money, they can’t keep going.

“We’ve already seen decreases in our programs,” she said. “We have to be more conscientious in our services and with the animals we take in. Hourly employees saw their hours decrease and full-time employees took furloughs.”

Mendez added that staff members aren’t in the field for money, but it is a part of running a successful center.

Donations can be made online at www.chintiminiwildlife.org.

Hope for growth

Despite financial troubles, Mendez still has plans for growing Chintimini. She has only been in her position since September, but she’s ready to take the center into the future.

The onsite hospital in particular is in need of drastic capital improvement. Mendez said the center has to outsource X-rays, which is very expensive.

She also hopes to maintain the trails around the property and make the site more accessible to those with disabilities.

“There’s so much opportunity to improve, but maintenance on 10 acres is a lot,” Mendez said.

Other future goals include building a 125-foot flight cage for rehabilitating bald eagles and expanding internship programs.

With nearby wildlife centers closing, Chintimini’s offerings are becoming more important in the mid-Willamette Valley and beyond.

“We’ve been an integral part of this community for more than 30 years,” Mendez said. “We’re more than just a wildlife center. Nature education is a huge part for us too.”

