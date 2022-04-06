Chintimini Kennel Club dog show set for this weekend in Albany

The Corvallis-based Chintimini Kennel Club will hold its annual dog show Friday, April 8, through Sunday, April 10, at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany.

If you love dogs, you can come and see more than 160 breeds competing in conformation, obedience, rally and agility trials.

“Dog Show 101,” where you can learn everything you wanted to know about these events, is set for 11 a.m. both Friday and Saturday; meet at the club’s information booth next to trophies in the Willamette Events Center. Tours will be tailored to the interests of the group.

Food trucks and vendors of dog-related items will be on hand. Bring the whole family, except for the family dog. Admission is free; parking is $5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0