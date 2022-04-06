 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Chintimini Kennel Club dog show set for this weekend in Albany

  • Updated
  • 0
Dog Show 05 (copy)

Fred C. Bassett judges Sunny, a Tibetan spaniel owned by Charles Ames of Benton City, Washington, at the 2019 Chintimini Kennel Club Dog Show. This year's show is set for this weekend.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

The Corvallis-based Chintimini Kennel Club will hold its annual dog show Friday, April 8, through Sunday, April 10, at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany.

If you love dogs, you can come and see more than 160 breeds competing in conformation, obedience, rally and agility trials.

“Dog Show 101,” where you can learn everything you wanted to know about these events, is set for 11 a.m. both Friday and Saturday; meet at the club’s information booth next to trophies in the Willamette Events Center. Tours will be tailored to the interests of the group.

Food trucks and vendors of dog-related items will be on hand. Bring the whole family, except for the family dog. Admission is free; parking is $5.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albany woman charged with murder

Albany woman charged with murder

An Albany woman was formally accused of murder in Linn County Circuit on Monday afternoon, April 4, and a judge ordered her to be held without bail.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News