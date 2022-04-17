Celebrating Earth with a parade in Corvallis

Ashbrook Independent School art teacher Erik Olson has seen a lot of averted disaster.

He was at the head of Corvallis' annual Earth Day parade in 2000, after a limitation of computer programming to adjust to a new millennium was set to destroy the world's infrastructure. He was there as the mid-Willamette Valley and world were racked by the financial collapse of the Great Recession.

And in his 22 years leading the parade at the Planet Palooza Earth Day celebration in Corvallis, he's heard a lot of the arguments about the collapse of the Earth's ecosystems.

"In the last 20 years, we could have done nothing but we didn't," Olson said.

On Saturday, April 16, the Planet Palooza parade took place in downtown Corvallis again.

That march of costumed children from area elementary schools engages teachers, volunteers, parents and kids in the bigger picture, Olson said. He made many of the papier-mâché masks that are shaped like bulls, horses, fish and a shiny red octopus adorning the heads of marchers each year.

As families parade from the Corvallis Farmers' Market along the Willamette River, they're given a cause to rally around. It's one solution to sweating the small stuff.

"It's easy to look at the tiny little details that show everything is wrong, and it's important to stop," he said. "Stop doing that."

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

