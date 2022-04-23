Celebrate trees at Ankeny Hill Nature Center near Jefferson

The Ankeny Hill Nature Center near Jefferson will host a free 150th Arbor Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

Those attending can participate in outdoor activities that celebrate native trees and their surprising secrets. Enjoy tree-related crafts; explore tree remains in the Nature Explore area; take a tree discovery walk on the trails. Free native trees and shrubs will be distributed while supplies last.

Trees provide cooling shade, clean our air, filter our water and even prevent flooding in our cities, according to the center. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the tree planter’s holiday.

The Ankeny Hill Nature Center is in the northeastern area of the Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge at 130 Ankeny Hill Road SE. This is about six minutes west of the Ankeny Hill Road Southeast exit 243 on I-5, or about one minute east of the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Ankeny Hill Road Southeast.

Further information is available from Pat and Bobbie Allaire, volunteer coordinators, at 541-760-3700 or volunteers@ankenyhillnaturecenter.org; or visit www.ankenyhillnaturecenter.org.

