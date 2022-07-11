Calling all hikers, runners, walkers: Trail in Bald Hill to partially close

Part of the Mulkey Ridge trail connecting Greenbelt Land Trust’s Bald Hill Farm to Fitton Green County Natural Area will be closed to public access starting July 15. The closure is expected to last through the fall.

Greenbelt Land Trust is starting the second year of a forest thinning and restoration project at Bald Hill Farm, according to a news release, which states the project will expand and connect ecologically important oak savanna, oak woodland, and prairie habitats, decrease fuel loads and wildfire risk and increase access for wildfire response.

“Prairies and oak savannas are biologically diverse, fire adapted ecosystems,” Greenbelt Stewardship Director Matt Blakeley-Smith said in the release. “Through their restoration we can provide habitat for imperiled species and a safer landscape for our community.”

Heavy equipment will be in use, making the area unsafe for the public, the release states.

Greenbelt is working with Trout Mountain Forestry under the guidance of a detailed Forest Stewardship Plan developed, according to the release, with oversight from state and federal agencies, input from natural resources professionals and public feedback.

The properties are at the core of Benton County’s Habitat Conservation Plan and were funded in part through the Bonneville Power Administration’s Wildlife Mitigation Program, the release states, with an agreement that restoration projects for priority prairie and oak habitats at these sites would be undertaken.