Bridge paving scheduled for I-5 in Linn County, expect one-lane traffic

Overnight travelers should expect single lane traffic south of the Halsey-Brownsville exit on Interstate 5 starting 9 p.m. Monday, June 6.

According to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation, crews are paving a bridge at milepost 210. The project is expected to last four nights.

One lane will be paved each night, according to ODOT, and a lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning.

Travelers should be aware of lane closures and work crews. Oregon State Police will provide extra coverage in the work zone for safety.

The schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions, the news release said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0