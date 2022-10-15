Breathing new life into cemeteries

A handful of people gathered around a simple headstone Saturday morning, Oct. 15, in South Corvallis, bowed their heads in careful observation and exclaimed with delight.

They paid their respects to preservationists Bernadette Niederer and David Pinyerd, who were showing the group how to restore a 100-year-old headstone to a nearly new appearance.

“Wow! You can really see the detail in the flower now,” said Jesse Ott, county parks deputy director.

Decades of sediment and plant material had made the stone at Crystal Lakes Masonic Cemetery mysterious and nondescript. What’s under the lichen is shiny, smooth, cleaner than suspected.

Spray bottles and brushes and scraping tools revealed floral patterns carved in the stone.

“This one now we clearly can see is marble,” Niederer said.

There also was a sense of how the handful of people gathered, ultimately responsible for several mid-Willamette Valley Cemeteries, could get work done in spaces that are sometimes taken for granted as public service.

But a cemetery is an expensive plot of land to maintain.

Managing the dead

Benton County’s is cleaner than most. The first burial was in 1850, that of a small child.

Visitors still periodically adorn the grave marker with items.

Masons turned the cemetery over to Benton County’s commissioners in 2001, donating the land. Board members said it’s very uncommon for a county to own and operate a burial ground, but that it’s a relatively small cost for public service.

Benton County apportioned $68,040 in its 2021-2022 biennium for cemetery operations — that’s out of its $363 million budget for the same period.

Niederer and Pinyerd said the county has done a better job than many sextons maintaining a pioneer-era cemetery.

Some, maintained by ailing fraternal orders, disappear beneath blackberry vines or see historic trees topple or grave markers heave and slump at odd angles.

The mirror finish of red granite or clean milky surface of marble disappears beneath sediment and plants and the stones all take on the same rough look of anything that sits outside too long in Willamette Valley weather.

A hulking cedar tree near the cemetery’s center probably was a sapling when it was planted. Its roots now appear to have gathered up two grave markers.

That’s near where volunteers found themselves among the cemetery’s oldest markers, trying to determine what type of cleaner, how hard to brush, on what kind of stone.

Elizabeth Spatafora said her mycologist husband would groan at the beautification.

“I’d be in trouble,” she said.

Spatafora sits on the county’s Natural Areas, Parks and Events advisory board that provides spending recommendations to the board of commissioners.

She wanted to hear how the county can organize volunteers to help clean some of the hundreds of grave markers in the cemetery.

But the lichen on many of the grave stones helps biologists understand the effects of climate change, and the dates on the markers help biologists see that change on a timeline.

Bring out your help

Carol Walsh also is on the advisory board and said she’s taken an interest in ways the county can fund historical preservation.

“As a history buff, it seems like a valuable thing to help with,” she said.

Under Niederer and Pinyerd’s instruction, she splashed water onto a torso-height marker and began scrubbing off decades of grime.

The pair of restorers have a niche knowledge base. Their mentor was Sally Donovan, a renowned preservation expert and educator and rescuer of unhoused kittens.

Niederer and Pinyerd said Donovan was a driver of cemetery preservation efforts in the state. The Oregon Heritage Commission gives an annual award in her name, the Sally Donovan Award for Historic Cemetery Preservation.

They interned, he said, with Bruce Howard, the man married to Donovan. When Howard exited the practice sometime after 2017, they took over restoration efforts at Oregon cemeteries.

They’ve cleaned, lifted, replaced, reported on or otherwise helped restore more than 500 grave markers since then, in some 20 cemeteries.

“Once you get 30 stones under your belt, you know what you’re doing,” Pinyerd said.

“Well, we’re less of a danger,” Niederer said. “We’ve refined our technique.”

They cautioned the group half-circling an upright grave marker to beware granite. After 2000, the stone likely comes from China and is dyed to look like the red stuff used in U.S. grave markers of antiquity.

Too harsh a cleaning solution can cause the dye to run.

“Anything pre-2000, you should be solid,” he said.

Even when clean, markers are challenging.

Burial dates are conspicuously absent. Naming conventions differ from Oddfellows to Masons to others who run the plots of land where bodies are buried 6 feet below.

Sometimes stones are missing or don’t match the person actually buried there.

Like any task in a cemetery, people bring reverence and personal values to the job. The respectful thing to do, she said, is make sure everyone is properly memorialized.

A living space

The public view of cemeteries is always changing.

A movement to “take a picnic to grandma” in the late 1990s shifted the public view of cemeteries from dour, ceremonial spaces to park-like plots, Niederer said.

“They’re not in the church yard anymore,” she said.

Cemeteries are natural havens for genealogists interested in mapping out a family’s diaspora or recording all the historic changes in a region’s culture.

They offered a word of advice about knowing when it’s time to move on to the next stone:

“People really get into the genealogy,” she said. “Is there a rock there we can work on? If not, have a nice day.”

A cemetery serves as a snapshot of how people in one culture treat bodies in the ground based on their beliefs.

Settlers observed burial mounds of Kalapuya-speaking people along the Santiam River in present-day Linn County. The roadways, pipelines and foundations of expanding towns have plowed into the ancestral sites and historic lands of Native American groups and tribal governments.

In 1908, the cemetery moved the remains of Corvallis settlers Eliza Gorman and mother Hannah. The women were Black and their graves exhumed to make way for a U.S. Civil War monument footed by Grand Army of the Republic, a veterans’ fraternal organization.

Ground not infrequently owned by fraternal organizations like Odd Fellows, Masons and Woodmen of the World served as a kind of insurance policy for members of social clubs — join us and be assured there is a place for you to be buried.

WOW Hall in Eugene is named for the latter fraternal order and was the most expensive building constructed in the city in 1932.

On Saturday, the cemetery was mostly quiet save for the occasional pounding of a jogger’s feet or the distant snapping of changing bicycle gears.

This space is interactive, open, and managers said they appreciate the public.

“It’s changing once again, and it’s a teaching moment,” Niederer said.