Break in gas line causes leak on OSU campus

The Corvallis Fire Department responded to reports of a gas leak on the Oregon State University campus on Tuesday night.
The break in a gas line at the intersection of SW 26th St. and Washington Way was reported at 7:58 p.m., according to Brett Loomis, a battalion chief with Corvallis Fire. Three engines responded and set up hose lines, and Oregon State Police troopers and OSU employees set up a 500-foot perimeter to keep people out of the area.
Parts of Washington and 26th at the scene of the break were blocked off by emergency vehicles with their lights flashing, and utility crews were attempting to fix the broken line. Loomis said that the OSU parking garage along with the Beaver Store and a Dutch Bros located in the same building had all been evacuated.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m., a crew of engineers from NW Natural approached the broken line, which was hissing with escaping gas, and made a preliminary effort to repair it. Loomis said that rescue crews were standing by in case any of the utility workers were overcome by gas. Utility workers were wearing breathing apparatus and protective equipment.
Jim Patton, OSU fire safety officer, said there was no immediate danger to the public, either from gas inhalation or further explosions. A strong smell of gas permeated the area, but Loomis said that the concentrations were not heavy enough to be a threat to human health.
“We’re somewhat fortunate tonight in that we don’t have a wind,” Loomis said. “The gas is going straight up and dispersing rather than accumulating on the ground.”
Patton urged area residents to stay away from the OSU campus until the problem could be repaired.
Loomis said he wasn’t sure what had caused the break, but that it was initially reported to dispatchers as a hit-and-run, when a car allegedly jumped the curb and struck the protective metal box that contains the gas lines.
NW Natural crews isolated the break in the line and shut off the flow of gas to the pipe shortly before 10 p.m. Full repairs will be made later.
