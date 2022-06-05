'Braiding Sweetgrass' subject of June 8 Random Review

Michael Paul Nelson of Corvallis will review “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer as part of the Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library’s Random Review series at noon Wednesday, June 8, online.

Kimmerer, an Indigenous American, is a distinguished teaching professor of environmental and forest biology and director of the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment at State University of New York’s College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Her book “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants,” contains a series of linked essays about her journey toward an understanding and practice of science that includes respect for the earth and Indigenous knowledge and practices. “Braiding Sweetgrass” was a national bestseller and named a Best Essay Collection of the Decade by Literary Hub.

Nelson is a philosopher, writer, speaker and professor of environmental ethics and philosophy in the College of Forestry at Oregon State University. His specialty is the intersection of ecology, conservation, social science, philosophy, ethics and the arts.

A senior fellow with the Spring Creek Project for Ideas, Nature, and the Written Word (as is Kimmerer) and the philosopher in residence for the Isle Royale Wolf-Moose Project in Lake Superior, he is also co-author with Kathleen Dean Moore of “Moral Ground: Ethical Action for a Planet in Peril.”

The program will take place via GoToWebinar. It is free, but registration is required at https://bit.ly/38SnO6A.

This will be the final installment of Random Review under the auspices of Connie Georgiou and Debra Goldenberg. The two have been co-coordinators of the program for approximately half of its 30 years. When it resumes in September, it will be coordinated by library staffers Bonnie Brzozowski and Mike Hanson.

