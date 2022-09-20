Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis holds breakfast fundraiser

The Boys & Girls Club, 1112 NW Circle Blvd. in Corvallis, will hold its annual “Celebrate Kids” breakfast Thursday, Sept. 22. The in-person event will feature keynote speaker Dr. Cara Wheeler of the Corvallis Clinic and 2022 Youth of the Year Araceli Acosta.

Former Corvallis resident Julie Ringo Battaglia donated a $50,000 matching gift, allowing the club to access $100,000 in total additional funds.

“Because Corvallis gave so much to our family, I wanted to give back to the community from my own family,” Battaglia said. “I’ve lived in Southern California for the past 30 years but am always proud to root for a Corvallis team – and that includes the Boys & Girls Club.

"I’m confident this gift can make a significant difference and hope the community will step in and match it.”

The breakfast will be held in the Fitzpatrick Painting Gym from 7:10 to 8:30 a.m. The public can RSVP at www.bgccorvallis.org/ckb.