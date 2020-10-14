 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box truck crashes on Circle Blvd. after driver suffers medical emergency

Box truck crashes on Circle Blvd. after driver suffers medical emergency

{{featured_button_text}}
box truck 1

A box truck veered off Circle Boulevard near Highland Drive in Corvallis on Wednesday morning after the driver had a medical emergency. The truck hit a parked car and its driver, causing minor injuries.

 Bennett Hall, Mid-Valley Media

A Corvallis man suffering a medical emergency was behind the wheel of a box truck that crashed and caused another injury off Circle Boulevard near Highland Drive on Wednesday morning.

Corvallis police and fire personnel responded to a crash at 990 NW Circle Blvd. at 9:07 a.m., according to information from the Corvallis Police Department. They found the driver, 57-year-old Corvallis resident Douglas Ackland, unconscious after the box truck he was driving east on Circle veered off the road and into a parking lot outside a Samaritan Health Services building.

The truck hit a parked car belonging to 73-year-old Jeanne Bauer, who was entering the vehicle when the crash happened and was knocked to the ground. She received minor injuries, according to the police report.

Ackland received attention from medically trained workers until emergency personnel showed. He is now in the care of Good Samaritan Medical Regional Medical Center, where he’s since regained consciousness.

Corvallis police have not issued any citations “based on the factors leading up the crash.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News