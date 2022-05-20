Bird celebrations kick off this weekend at Willamette Valley refuges

World Migratory Bird Celebrations will kick off Sunday, May 22, at the Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuges.

Events at Ankeny, Baskett Slough and William L. Finley refuges will extend through Saturday, May 28. This event is dubbed a “great to see you again” to our feathered friends as they travel to and arrive at their summer homes and breeding grounds.

Did you know birds often migrate at night? And that light pollution can interfere with their ability to find their way? This year’s World Migratory Bird Day theme is “Lights out for birds at night.” Custom bookmarks with tips on how to help birds migrate will be given away at each event.

Partners in the celebration include the Salem Audubon Society, La Laja Twinning Partnership, the Marys River Watershed Council, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Audubon Society of Corvallis, Friends of the Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex and the Institute for Applied Ecology.

The schedule of events includes:

Bird Field Trip, 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 22, Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge; meet at the Ankeny Hill Nature Center, 130 Ankeny Hill Road SE, Jefferson. Join Salem Audubon Society bird experts for a tour of the major wetlands and bird hotspots at Ankeny. See and hear which species are migrating through. Information: https://salemaudubon.org/events.

“Celebrate Birds,” 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, headquarters building, William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. Bird crafts, calls, hikes, games and multiple activity stations. Educators will be on hand with supplies. The Wild Goose Nature Store will be open.

“The Spring Bird Migration: A Miracle of Nature,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, through Saturday, May 28, Ankeny Hill Nature Center. Some naturalists consider the semiannual bird migration to be one of the natural wonders of the world. Each spring, an estimated billion birds use the Pacific Flyway for their annual migration, flying from where they spent the winter to their breeding grounds. Learn about the migration strategies birds use, including some of the birds you’re likely to encounter at Ankeny.

“Lil’ Tweets,” 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, Ankeny Hill Nature Center. Bilingual bird activities for families with young children. Visitors can pick and choose from interactive activities and crafts at multiple stations. Stay to walk trails and play in the Nature Explore Area.

Bird Field Trip, 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 27, Baskett Slough National Wildlife Refuge; meet in the parking lot of the Rich Guadagno Trailhead, on Coville Road southwest of McCoy. Passerines in the oak savanna, raptors in the agricultural fields, shorebirds migrating through the wetlands. Restroom and picnic facilities are available. Bring water, binoculars and a snack, and dress for the weather. Trails may be uneven; wear appropriate footwear.

“Celebrate Birds,” 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, headquarters building, William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. Bird crafts, hikes, games and multiple activity stations. The Wild Goose Nature Store will be open.

“Lil’ Tweets,” 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28, Ankeny Hill Nature Center. Bilingual bird activities for families with young children. Visitors can pick and choose from interactive activities and crafts at multiple stations. Stay to walk trails and play in the Nature Explore Area.

Further information is available at the Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex page on Facebook.

