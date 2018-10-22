The city of Corvallis’ Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board is hosting its third Bike-o-Rama at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St.
From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. attendees can visit with local bike and pedestrian groups and businesses as well as interact with members of the board.
At 7 p.m. there will be a presentation on the “vision zero” transportation concept by Larisa Varela, an associate planner with the city of Eugene. Vision zero, which got its start in Sweden in the 1990s, is a strategy that aims to zero out deaths on the road. Vision zero was one of the recommendations BPAB made in a report presented to the Corvallis City Council on Aug. 20 that encouraged the council to act on bicycle and pedestrian safety issues.
At 9 p.m. the Bike-o-Rama ends with a full moon group ride which will occur rain or shine.