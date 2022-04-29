Big change for Lebanon Strawberry Festival this year: Entry fees

The Lebanon Strawberry Festival will charge admission per person this year instead of a parking fee per car.

The change is due to increasing festival expenses, chairperson Cindy Kerby said.

“Expenses are through the roof,” Kerby said. “We had to figure out a way to help pay for the festival.”

There will be no parking fee this year. Kerby said this will help streamline traffic, prevent backups and allow people to get into the festival quicker.

Admission into the festival, which runs from June 2 to 5, is $8 for ages 13 and up if purchased before the festival starts. The cost is $10 at the gate on the day of. Children 12 years of age and younger are free. A season pass is also available for $25.

The all-volunteer festival board has been working hard to improve the overall experience and caliber of entertainment, Kerby said. However, these improvements cost money.

The board was forced to come up with a solution, she said.

“It’s a very big change for the community,” Kerby said. “We really struggled with the decision.”

On the other hand, the new admission policy will help pay for increased security presence and medics on site, among other services, Kerby said. Safety has been a priority for the board.

The feedback has been mixed, according to Kerby. But she hopes community members will appreciate the enhanced experience the additional expense will fund.

“This is not an event to make money. It’s for community members,” she said.

This year, the festival will feature the following performers: Jo Dee Messina, Jackson Michelson, James Otto and Steve Augeri. There will be parades, carnival rides, vendors and of course, the world’s largest strawberry shortcake.

Community members can go to www.lebanonstrawberryfest.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

