Bicycle club hosting covered bridge tour

Bicyclists of all ages and experience levels are invited to join the 43nd Annual Covered Bridge Bicycle Tour on Saturday, Aug. 14. Check-in time will be 7 to 9 a.m.

The event serves as the Mid-Valley Bicycle Club’s annual fundraiser, according to a news release. Proceeds go towards bicycle education programs in Corvallis and Albany schools as well as funding the club’s bicycle helmet program that distributes free helmets to kids at local events, the release said.

Support and gear drivers will assist with the event including maintenance, with radio operators in each vehicle to cover emergency communications, according to the release. The end of the ride celebration includes treats, live music and bragging rights.

There are five route options ranging from a short and easy 23-mile cruise to a 101-mile ride through diverse terrain and hills. Depending on the route, riders will cross three to five covered bridges. Longer routes include lunch and snack stops.

The deadline for registration is Monday, Aug. 1, with a $5 fee afterward. Early registration is encouraged — 450 people signed up last year. Registration starts at $15 for riders under 18 and goes up to $45 for longer routes.

Registration online at https://members.mvbc.com/event-4617848.

Featured bridges include:

23- and 44-mile routes: Shimanek, Hoffman and Gilkey.

68-mile: Shimanek, Hoffman, Gilkey and Larwood.

85-mile & Century routes: Shimanek, Hoffman, Gilkey, Larwood and Hannah.