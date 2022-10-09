Benton crisis center opening may be pushed back

A new mental health crisis center, part of Benton County’s justice system improvement effort, could open well more than a year later than originally projected.

The county had initially hoped to open the center by early 2023. County leadership is working with Corvallis-based contractor Gerding Builders LLC and the design team to get specifics about an updated timeline, according to Kailee Olson, communications coordinator.

Details aren’t yet available. Olson said more information would be available in the coming week.

During a Community Advisory Committee meeting for the Justice System Improvement Program on Thursday, Oct. 6, project manager Nick Kurth said he’s seen various updates to the schedule recently, with a potential new opening date of September 2024 given by Public Works, who is managing construction.

The crisis center would give those experiencing mental health crises better help than what they might get from jail or the emergency department. As it stands, the county has two choices for those in crisis: outpatient behavioral health services and in-patient hospital care. The crisis center would be a step between.

Among others, the facility would serve those who are known to have psychiatric conditions and need stabilizing, and also those who’ve had multiple interactions with law enforcement or emergency responders to which a mental health issue is suspected of contributing, county staff previously said.

Another source for a fair amount of referrals would be the counselor of the day at county behavioral health, staff said. Currently there is walk-in access for those seeking immediate help and mobile crisis services, whose referrals add to what comes from hospitals and community organizations.

The county has secured $7.2 million for an 8,000-square-foot crisis center. The state legislature appropriated $5.45 million.

On top of the state's allotment, U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio and Oregon Rep. Dan Rayfield played key roles in the financing: Rayfield helped secure $1.25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, designed to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, with DeFazio helping add another $1 million from a federal appropriations bill.

The facility isn’t planned to be a “secure site” like a jail — people won’t be held there but rather will be allowed to stay voluntarily.

There would be two sections: a recovery area for those needing 23 hours or less of care, and an area with private overnight beds would be for those who need up to 30 days to stabilize their conditions.

Benton County officials initially planned to use a county building that formerly housed the Board of Commissioners at 205 NW Fifth St. in downtown Corvallis for the crisis center. But prohibitive remodeling estimates led commissioners to choose a new, less-costly building site downtown.