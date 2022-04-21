Benton County sets April, May COVID-19 vaccination events

The Benton County Health Department will offer coronavirus vaccination events throughout the county during April and May.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at each event.

All individuals 5 years and over are eligible to receive the vaccine. Drop-ins are welcome; no appointment is needed. Primary vaccination series, first and second boosters will be available at each of the events.

Individuals 12 years and over should receive a first booster dose at least five months after completing their primary series.

Individuals 50 years and over, as well as those ages 12 to 49 with immunocompromising conditions can receive a second coronavirus vaccine booster. This second booster can be given four months after the previous booster.

Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least four months ago can now receive a second booster dose, which must be an mRNA coronavirus vaccine (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Between medical providers, pharmacies and special vaccination events, there is an opportunity every day to get a coronavirus vaccine. Here is the schedule and details for upcoming special events.

Corvallis

1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 24, Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd.

Noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, to Sunday, May 1, Room 112, Oregon State University Student Experience Center, 2501 SW Jefferson Way.

1 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 2, through Wednesday, May 4, Solar Building, Benton County Event Center and Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. This event will be drive-through with a walk-up option available.

Philomath

4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, cafeteria, Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St.

Monroe

1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, commons, Monroe High School, 365 N. Fifth St.

No identification or proof of address is needed, and individuals do not have to live permanently in Oregon to get the vaccine. All clinics are fully accessible. To request additional accommodations, call 541-766-6120. Further information is available at https://bit.ly/BentonCoGov-VaccinationEvents.