Benton County Search and Rescue: Volunteers and always on call

From lost mushroom hunters to stranded mountain climbers, members of Benton County Search and Rescue have seen it all.

The completely volunteer-based group is the go-to organization for a variety of rescue missions thanks to the six separate units: Amateur Radio Emergency Service, Benton County Sheriff's Mounted Posse, Corvallis Mountain Rescue Unit, Marys Peak Search and Rescue, Region Three K9 SAR and Sky SAR.

Volunteering to save lives

“I think everybody's everybody's main interest is just helping. I think that seems to be the common theme,” Search and Rescue program Manager Kevin Higgins said. “Most of them just have that inherent desire to just give to the community and help the people and do things they love.”

There are around 125 volunteers who give their time across the six units. Higgins said some volunteers give 500 or more hours of volunteer time annually. This time can be spread across missions, training, meetings and more throughout the year.

On a recent mission to recover the body of a climber on Mount Jefferson, for example, Corvallis Mountain Rescue Unit volunteers spent 36 hours in the field.

“And that doesn't account for the preparation and training time that we endure for being able to accomplish a mission like that,” Dan Sherman, CMRU leader, said. “And it also doesn't account for the debriefing time that follows and the documentation that follows. So there's many hours in the background that go into a mission like that as well.”

Putting in free time to go on rescue missions isn’t easy, regardless of how many hours someone is volunteering. The job essentially requires members to be on call and ready to go at any moment.

“There is just this dedication required to be on call 24/7 and it’s just that willingness to serve,” Robin Ehrhardt, leader of the Sky SAR and Mounted Posse units, said.

Balancing the good and bad

Being a part of a search and rescue unit means experiencing both extreme highs and lows. Some missions end with joy, while others end with tragedy.

Higgins said a lot of the memorable missions are the “bad ones.”

“There's a lot of memories, and they all kind of started blending together,” he said. “But I mean anytime you get a reunion with a family is great.

But for every happy ending, there’s a sad one.

Having to deal with the stark realities of the job isn’t always easy.

“I think the most challenging part of being on this team can be the emotional or psychological stress that can come from various ways,” Sherman said. “Like not being able to find a subject or having to perform a recovery of a deceased subject.”

Fortunately, Ehrhardt said SAR has access to good debriefing services for volunteers who may see some difficult things on missions so they can process what they experienced.

She said being able to talk to someone can make all the difference.

“You get baggage. You just do,” she said. “And so it's important to clean those suitcases out sometimes and just let it go. Put a smile on, square your shoulders and continue on. And that's the support that's very important.”

Impacting the community

Regardless of the outcome of a mission, Search and Rescue is providing a crucial service to the community — and a free one at that.

Higgins said SAR did a cost analysis at one point to calculate how much money it would cost if they had to pay every volunteer a wage.

“The value of a 100-person team to the community — we wouldn't be able to afford that if we had to pay all those people for a wage” he said. “So the cost savings to the community is huge.”

The value of having a team that is ready to go out on a variety of missions at a moment’s notice is huge, SAR members say.

Other counties and communities don’t have access to such a wide range of resources.

“I think that search and rescue to our community means that we have valuable resources locally that can perform in difficult situations where we might not otherwise have resources that can fill that need,” Sherman said.

The support and leadership of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office is critical in having such a strong SAR team, according to Ehrhardt.

“We just do the best we can with what we have to work with,” she said. And if we did not have the positive support of Sheriff Van Arsdall, we would not be nearly as effective. He motivates. He's always there.”

From the top down, all involved in SAR understand the importance of their jobs and their impact on the community.

Higgins said he thinks SAR brings the community a sense of security.

“I think it gives a lot of people peace of mind,” Higgins said. “And what I've heard from a lot of people is things like ‘I know that if I get lost I'll be able to call search and rescue and they'll come find us.’”