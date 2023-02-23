In a first for a new program, Benton County has opened hotel rooms to shelter people against the cold as temperatures plummeted toward an anticipated 16-degree low and forecasters called for weekend snowfall.

The county contracted in early January with a provider that will house people seeking a warm place to sleep when permanent shelters are full, effectively providing overflow beds when temperatures dip below 30 degrees.

FHC Faith, Hope & Charity Inc. is charged with finding lodging at two partner hotels. Up to eight individual people and two families can stay under the program at a cost of about $134 for each person, each night.

Benton County’s elected officials agreed to award $50,000 to the Corvallis nonprofit whose staff will transport, check in and be responsible for people sheltering in hotel rooms.

Forecasters warned of cold and snowy conditions starting Feb. 21, activating hoteling through Faith Hope for the first time.

The county health department turned to Faith Hope after no one bid for a proposal to provide and operate emergency sheltering that could add to the beds available through non-governmental providers like Unity Shelter.

Benton County applied to the city of Corvallis for an additional $250,000 to fund sheltering. Corvallis had floated but then canceled its own emergency shelter proposal.

Hoteling is in addition-to, not instead-of — the rooms add beds to the list of shelters that open during extreme weather, according to a county contract, including active fire season. That’s when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says smoke is so thick that it’s hazardous to human health.

In addition, the beds will open up when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 100 degrees, or temperatures that feel like 105 degrees for more than two days.

Or when more than 1 inch of snow and freezing rain are expected overnight in a 24-hour period.

A county contract anticipated Faith Hope will partner with Knight Vision Security to respond to hotel staff complaints about people housed through the sheltering program.

Nonprofits and local governments open sites during daylight hours elsewhere including the Alsea, Monroe and Philomath community libraries; Corvallis Community Center, Osborn Aquatic Center; and Corvallis daytime Drop-in Center among others.

Only Unity Shelter in Corvallis is listed as an overnight extreme weather shelter.