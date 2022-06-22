Benton County offers COVID-19 vaccination events this week

The Benton County Health Department continues to work with community partners to offer COVID-19 vaccination events throughout the county during the month of June.

Between medical providers, pharmacies and special vaccination events there, is an opportunity every day to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Here is the schedule of upcoming special events:

Philomath: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, cafeteria, Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at each event. No identification or proof of address is needed, and individuals do not have to live permanently in Oregon to get the vaccine. All events are fully accessible. To request additional accommodations, call 541-766-6120. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/BentonCoGov-VaccinationEvents.

All individuals 5 years or over are eligible to receive the vaccine, including the newly authorized booster dose for those 5 to 11 years old. Drop-ins welcome, no appointment needed. Primary vaccination series and first and second boosters will be available at each of the events. Individuals 5 years and up should receive a first booster dose at least five months after completing their primary series.

Individuals 50 years or over, as well as those 12 to 49 years old with immunocompromising conditions, can receive a second COVID-19 vaccine booster. This second booster can be given four months after the previous one.

Even if authorized, the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children ages 6 months to 4 years old will not be available at these events. This vaccine is a new formulation; supplies need to be distributed and providers will need time to prepare before it can be offered.

For this age group, a pediatrician’s or other medical provider’s office can provide a more welcoming environment. Benton County Health recommends that parents and guardians work with their medical providers once this age group is eligible for vaccination.