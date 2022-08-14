 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Benton County offers COVID-19 vaccination events this month

Vaccine Corvallis Clinic 02 (copy)

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is being administered at vaccination clinics in the mid-valley.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

The Benton County Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination events throughout the county during August.

All individuals 6 months or older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Between medical providers, pharmacies, and special vaccination events, there is an opportunity every day to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Here is the schedule and details for upcoming pediatric-focused events for youth 6 months to 11 years old. Drop-ins are welcome; no appointment is needed.

Corvallis:

  • Room 62, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16. Anyone age 6 months or over can be vaccinated at this event.
  • Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd., 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

Philomath:

  • Cafeteria, Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26.

Monroe:

  • Commons, Monroe High School, 365 N. Fifth St., 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27.

Vaccines are free for everyone and no identification or proof of address is needed. Individuals do not have to live permanently in Oregon to receive their COVID-19 vaccination. All events are fully accessible. Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home. To request additional accommodations, call 541-766-6120. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/BentonCoGov-VaccinationEvents.

