Benton County offers COVID-19 vaccination events this month

The Benton County Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination events throughout the county during August.

All individuals 6 months or older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Between medical providers, pharmacies, and special vaccination events, there is an opportunity every day to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Here is the schedule and details for upcoming pediatric-focused events for youth 6 months to 11 years old. Drop-ins are welcome; no appointment is needed.

Corvallis:

Room 62, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16. Anyone age 6 months or over can be vaccinated at this event.

Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd., 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

Philomath:

Cafeteria, Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26.

Monroe:

Commons, Monroe High School, 365 N. Fifth St., 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27.

Vaccines are free for everyone and no identification or proof of address is needed. Individuals do not have to live permanently in Oregon to receive their COVID-19 vaccination. All events are fully accessible. Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home. To request additional accommodations, call 541-766-6120. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/BentonCoGov-VaccinationEvents.