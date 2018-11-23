The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. Commissioners are scheduled to continue their public hearing on the city’s transportation systems plan update.
The commission discussed the plan at its Nov. 14 meeting, but Chair Paul Woods recommended continuing the session because of requests from representatives of Timberhill property owners and motorcycle interests. The plan, which is designed to guide city transportation planning for the next 20 years and is required by the state, eventually will go to the City Council for final approval.
The plan has been in the works since 2015.
In other public meetings:
Monday
• The Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave., and will discuss the progress of its three workgroups as well as initiative possibilities.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session and information-sharing meeting at 9 a.m. in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Topics will include reports on economic development and the Linn-Benton Community College small business development program.
• The Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, and will discuss bias responses and planning for events surrounding the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in January.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis-Benton County Housing Opportunities Action Council meets at 1:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station and will continue the strategic planning work it began Oct. 25 with facilitator Ari Basil-Wagner.
• The Corvallis Watershed Management Advisory Council meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Madison room.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison room.