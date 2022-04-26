Benton County commissioner candidates talk homeless, climate change at forum

The two Democratic candidates for Benton County Board of Commissioners took their campaigns online in a virtual forum Monday, April 25, demonstrating they are different in style but not too far apart on the issues, including homelessness and climate change.

Incumbent Commissioner Pat Malone, in his characteristic slow and deliberate manner, and challenger Helen Higgins, the high-energy Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis CEO, spent an hour answering questions from organizers and the public ahead of the May 17 primary.

The event was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Corvallis in partnership with the Linn Benton NAACP Branch, whose President Jason J. Dorsette served as moderator.

The public also raised questions regarding the fight against systemic racism and the future of the historic county courthouse, among others.

Both candidates support ending homelessness and referred to recent recommendations from the Home, Opportunity, Planning, and Equity Board, a city-county joint advisory board known as HOPE, as guidance for the next steps. Higgins said for starters, housing options must be built up, including shelter capacity.

“We need to get our houseless residents that are living on our streets, in our parks, in our open spaces, into safe and dry locations,” Higgins said. “And they’ll be ready to receive case management because their base-level needs will become more stable.”

Building case management capacity requires adding more workers in the county, which means more housing, she said, calling for government spending on social services programs. She said a key reason she’s running is her perspective on providing services, stemming from her experience leading the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis.

State and federal partners are starting to realize local governments, nonprofits and volunteers may have good ideas about homelessness, but they need more financial resources to act, Malone said. He said HOPE recommendations will serve as a road map, including one highlighting the need for sheltering people.

“I think that’s where our emphasis needs to be,” Malone said. “This problem has been decades in the making and will take a long-term, sustained effort to make progress on it.”

A recent $1 million state funding allocation to staff a homeless response office in Benton County shows the importance of working with other levels of government, Malone said.

How the county looks at climate change and sustainability was one of the bigger issues of the night for Malone, a longtime local tree farmer. He said it touches every other issue on the table. He cited programs such as the installation of solar arrays on several county buildings among the steps in the right direction.

Malone also highlighted joint efforts with the county and Pacific Power to help subsidize sustainable energy for the county, commitments to reusing surplus supplies, and his support for alternative transportation modes both as environmental advocacy and for reasons of income inequality.

“I’ve been active in preparing for some of the challenges that come with climate change,” he said, citing work on a new fire evacuation route. “One of them is a longer wildfire season.”

Higgins said the county has a responsibility to set policy and prioritize funding in preparing to manage the impacts of climate change. She wants to expand the county’s sustainability work and push for more innovation. Notably, she would pair sustainability with emergency response.

“We need to take an ‘and’ approach,” she said. “Sustainability and community resilience. Emergency preparation and response.”

Saying wildfire is the biggest risk to Benton County, Higgins suggested building on recent emergency procedure work and more evacuation drills. If elected, she would work to implement a county-supported fire danger assessment program. She also wants a third-party assessment on the landfill to better understand what impact it may have on methane production.

