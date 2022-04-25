Benton County candidates: What to do with Coffin Butte landfill

Whether to allow the Coffin Butte landfill to expand and if so, under what conditions, is one of the major issues confronting the Benton County Board of Commissioners in the coming months; the two candidates on the May 17 primary ballot recently shared their thoughts on the matter.

Democratic challenger Helen Higgins and incumbent Pat Malone face off on the primary for Benton County Board of Commissioners' Position 1. The winner will face Republican candidate Bill Currier of Adair Village in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Primary ballots will hit local mailboxes starting Wednesday, April 27. Minor party and non-affiliated candidates can file starting June 1.

Among the prominent subjects in Benton County is the future of the Coffin Butte landfill, which is in question after the county Planning Commission denied Republic Services its request to expand.

Expanding the landfill

After withdrawing their appeal of the denial, company officials say they intend to file for a revised landfill expansion project. The company has said the expansion is necessary because the current site will be full in around four years.

Malone said he’s researching the landfill topic and wants more community input on its future. Specifically, he wants answers regarding the expected lifespans of the landfill connected to various scenarios, and what happens when it’s full. He noted a process is ongoing to begin community conversations in the near future.

“What I would like to see is doing a better job of recycling,” Malone said. “That’s critical.”

Among his suggestions, Malone would like to see construction debris sorted locally and trucked out to a material recovery facility in Brooks, rather than dropping it in Coffin Butte. He declined to comment whether the landfill should be allowed to expand, saying it wouldn’t be appropriate before hearing from the public.

He would also like nail down whether Republic’s quarry site will transition to a landfill and what its life expectancy will be. Malone said the company has learned it needs to do a better job of informing the community.

Upgrades to Republic’s facilities would also be helpful, Malone said. He believes the community wants more recycling capability, which he acknowledged requires the public to do its part in better sorting what is acceptable for recycling. He added he would consider a private-public partnership to help advance Republic’s facilities.

Higgins said contract language for the expansion would have removed caps on the landfill and taken away any oversight from the county, which she said could have meant a quicker filling and closing of the site. She emphasized that the county and its residents are stuck with the landfill forever.

“Everybody’s garbage that’s coming in from multiple counties is going to be in our community in perpetuity,” she said. “I think we need to slow down, have some conversations with objective experts that can talk to us about impacts of the landfill and what we can do to reduce the amount being dumped in there.”

Saying she was shocked to hear less than a quarter of the garbage is from Linn and Benton counties, Higgins does not favor expansion, particularly when there’s still a functioning, revenue-generating rock quarry owned by Republic that is expected to be used as a landfill in the future.

She added that Republic isn’t a bad guy in all this — it’s a for-profit company obligated to deliver a service and make money for shareholders. But Higgins said it should be asked whether the money the county takes in from Republic is worth the landfill's permanent presence.

If the landfill fills up too quickly

To keep the landfill from reaching capacity before other options are in place, which Higgins suspects could happen, reducing the amount of garbage intake now is the best policy, she said. She would also advocate for forming a regional waste management collaboration with other county governments and beef up the local waste advisory committee.

“We have to look at our practices,” Higgins said, “all the takeout containers that we do, all the packaging that gets put on things.”

Higgins applauded laws that revamp aspects of the recycling system, making packaging producers partially responsible for funding recycling of their products, such as Oregon’s Senate Bill 582, which took effect in January. She said making companies rethink packaging their goods spurs innovation and helps the environment.

One thing seems certain to Higgins: There won’t be any new landfills in western Oregon, where the climate is so damp that soaked trash can drip contaminants into soil and water. Higgins said some experts are saying high-powered incinerators that can even destroy plastics safely are one way out of the trash heap.

“We just need to keep thinking about what are the newer technologies that could be innovated as it relates to waste management,” she said.

Malone made similar sentiments.

“My understanding is there will never be another landfill in western Oregon,” Malone said. Major waste management sites in Arlington, Oregon and Roosevelt, Washington are currently among the only options once Coffin Butte is full, Malone said.

But they bring with them additional costs for hauling materials such a distance, on top of the extra greenhouse gas emissions from transporting.

“Being a business person, I would assume that has to be more expensive,” he said.

That might not be the future for Benton County, he said, if clean-burning incinerators could be brought into the picture. He also mentioned composting to reduce the amount of trash heading to the landfill. As a recycler himself, Malone extolled the benefits of reusing and recycling, saying his farm is evidence of that lifestyle.

“It’s good for the economy and good for the environment,” Malone said.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

